Published Dec 19, 2024
NU was a 'great opportunity' for Signing Day commit Daniel Anderson
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern came into National Signing Day with 19 commits but they left with 20 signees. The new man was running back Daniel Anderson from Bryant, Ark., a three-star running back who decommitted from Notre Dame in October, visited Northwestern at Wrigley Field in November, and committed and signed the same day in December.

"Northwestern is a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Anderson said. "Especially with their academics, it's a great school... Football is only a part of your life, academics stay with you much longer and the coaching staff is full of great people.

"I'm excited to get up there with [running backs] coach [Chris] Foster and [head] coach [David] Braun."

Read more about Anderson's path to Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

