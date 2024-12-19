NU was a 'great opportunity' for Signing Day commit Daniel Anderson

Northwestern came into National Signing Day with 19 commits but they left with 20 signees. The new man was running back Daniel Anderson from Bryant, Ark., a three-star running back who decommitted from Notre Dame in October, visited Northwestern at Wrigley Field in November, and committed and signed the same day in December.

"Northwestern is a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Anderson said. "Especially with their academics, it's a great school... Football is only a part of your life, academics stay with you much longer and the coaching staff is full of great people.

"I'm excited to get up there with [running backs] coach [Chris] Foster and [head] coach [David] Braun."

Read more about Anderson's path to Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!