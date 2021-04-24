WildcatReport - O'Neil excited by new faces on Northwestern's defense

Jim O’Neil is walking a tightrope.

Northwestern’s new defensive coordinator is replacing a legend in the retired Mike Hankwitz, a beloved figure whom O’Neil’s boss, head coach Pat Fitzgerald, liked to call “the G.O.A.T.”

Yet, at the same time, O’Neil has to make the defense his. He said at the beginning of spring practice in early March that while he wouldn’t fix what wasn’t broken, he would add new wrinkles to Hankwitz’s highly successful system.

Yet one thing is clear in spring practice: the unit that O’Neil is inheriting isn’t the same one that finished fifth in the nation in scoring defense in 2020. He’s lost four critical pieces in the back seven that formed the foundation of one of the best defenses in the nation.

At linebacker, O’Neil lost two-thirds of the Irish law firm of Fisher, Bergin & Gallagher. Gone are Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, and their combined 736 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 12 forced fumbles over the last four years.

Then, in the secondary, he lost half of the starting quartet that anchored the No. 1 pass efficiency defense in the country. Former Wildcat cornerback Greg Newsome could hear his name called in the first round of next Thursday’s NFL draft, and J.R. Pace was a three-year starter who picked off eight passes in his career.

But O’Neil isn’t too worried about filling those player’s extra-wide shoes. He is excited about the guys waiting to step into them.

While Chris Bergin is the lone holdover still racking up billable hours at linebacker, O’Neil mentioned three new names who could form their own law firm in the near future. And one of them has a very familiar name.

“Obviously we know about Bergin, he’s played a lot of football,” said O’Neil after Saturday’s final spring practice. “But a couple young guys that I thought had really taken a step in the right direction is KJ (Khalid Jones), Cullen Coleman (and) Bryce Gallagher -- the new Gallagher has stepped up.”

Jones is a redshirt junior who has patiently waited three years for an opportunity to start. Coleman, who is still in his first year in Evanston, chose Northwestern over offers from Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame, among others. Gallagher, a redshirt sophomore, is the younger brother of Blake, who started the last three years at linebacker.

"I think those guys that graduated did such a great job leading that room and help developing those guys and Timmy McGarigle is an unbelievable linebackers coach, so don’t be shocked if those guys still play at a high level,” said O'Neil.