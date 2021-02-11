WildcatReport - O'Neil looks to put his twist on Northwestern's defense

Jim O'Neil loves football. That much was apparent in the introductory press conference for Northwestern's new defensive coordinator on Thursday morning. He expects his players to feel the same.

"I'm looking for guys that love to play football," O'Neil said. "If they say we got to play a double header, those guys are all in."

O'Neil only mentioned one player by name in the press conference, super senior linebacker Chris Bergin. The fact that the Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native and former walkon is returning for a fifth season says all you need to know about his love for football. Bergin will be one of the players counted on to help the defense transition from Mike Hankwitz's system to what O'Neil hopes to put in place.

Another trait that O'Neil demands from his players is "a want to get to the ball with violent intentions." He's also a strong believer in not allowing anything easy in the middle of the field.

"I want guys that are going to make the middle of the field a scary place," O'Neil said. "If a guy comes over the middle, I want him to get hit... legally."

O'Neil said that he and the staff have been putting in long hours building their defensive playbook and have almost all of their first- and second-down defense installed. But there is still a lot more work to do before spring ball starts in less than a month.

"There's some things schematically that I'm excited to introduce to the guys," O'Neil said. "I'm in the process right now where I'm trying to learn some of the things they did best last year, and putting my twist on it. When we implement the system, I have to be me."

One of the big schematic differences that O'Neil brings to Evanston is his tendency to mix fronts. Under Hankwitz, Northwestern was a true 4-3 defense, but O'Neil says he will mix and match fronts to put his pass rushers in positions to succeed.

It's important to note that O'Neil said his multiple fronts won't require a personnel change. His system is all about giving the offense different looks with the same group of guys up front.

"I do believe in multiple fronts; it takes the bullseye off guys' chests up front," he said.

With eight key contributors from a Northwestern defense that ranked fifth in the country in scoring no longer on the team, O'Neil has his work cut out for him to keep the Wildcats' defense playing at a high level. But he won't be doing it alone. He has coached or coached alongside six of Northwestern's 10 coaches, and all three position coaches on defense -- line coach Marty Long, linebackers coach Tim McGarigle and defensive backs coach Matt MacPherson -- are still with the team.

O'Neil said the holdover coaches can relate O'Neil's new terminology to what Hankwitz used, making teaching much easier.

"I've got three great position coaches who believe strongly in some of the things they were doing," O'Neil said. "It's more creating our system, not blowing it up and putting in my system."

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald echoed O'Neil's sentiment that the defense will be a collaborative effort between the staff.

"One of the things when we interviewed Coach O'Neil was this is going to be 'our defense,'" he said. "His knowledge from being here as a GA with Walk (Randy Walker), I know it's been a number of years since then, but he's got great familiarity with the program. He's got great familiarity with Marty, Tim and Matt. It's not the first time these four guys have met.