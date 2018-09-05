EVANSTON-Amazingly, the great Northwestern quarterback quandary that hung over the team like a funnel cloud over the last several weeks had largely blown over by head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s press conference on Tuesday. While the health of quarterback Clayton Thorson’s right knee had dominated all of Fitzgerald’s recent media sessions, on Tuesday he went more than nine minutes without a single question about his quarterback. There are a few reasons for that. For one, most reporters have accepted that the Wildcats would continue their rotation of Thorson and backup TJ Green for the foreseeable future, until Thorson’s knee is all the way back. When Fitzgerald was asked the question about the playing time between his two quarterbacks this week, he shot back, “No idea.” Secondly, Thorson wasn’t made available to the media, so he couldn’t talk about how his knee felt. And finally, maybe the reporters feared asking one QB question too many and playing the role of Maria Taylor to Fitzgerald’s potential Nick Saban. On Tuesday, not even questions about exacting revenge on Duke elicited much of a response. Asked whether last year’s embarrassing 41-17 loss to the Blue Devils fuels them this week, defensive tackle Jordan Thompson fell back on the team’s 1-0 mantra. "That loss is in the back of our minds, but does it change how we consistently play every day? No," he said. So what did we talk about? A lot of time was spent on pigeon toes and pretty boys.



Do Larkin's pigeon toes give him an advantage?

Jeremy Larkin NUSports.com

Jeremy Larkin doesn’t mind talking about his pigeon toes. To him, it’s not just a curiosity – it’s an advantage. “I am 100-percent (pigeon toed),” he says with a smile. “I think it’s gotten worse over the years with the way I stand with my feet crossed.” The redshirt sophomore demonstrated how he often stands, with his feet stacked one in front of the other, toe to heel, going in opposite directions, like new shoes in a box. Ballet dancers may be able to readily pull that off, but it’s safe to say that not many football players can. “I can’t do what he can do, I don’t think anyone in this room can do what he can do in terms of turning his feet sideways,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s pretty cool.” Larkin is a smooth strider with deceptive speed, so it’s harder to spot his pigeon toes when he’s running. But watching him walk or jog is jarring. How can such an agile runner have such a pronounced inward turn on both of his dangling feet? Far from a detriment, Larkin feels that his unique gait actually gives him an edge in running. “Honestly, I think it helps me a little bit with my running and making cuts,” he said. “I just think it gives me an advantage to go side-to-side more laterally.” No one can vouch to the medical validity of that claim, but those pigeon toes looked pretty effective in running for 143 yards and two touchdowns in last Thursday night’s 31-27 season-opening win over Purdue. Fitzgerald says he is a believer. “I think it helps his balance,” he said.



Green still thinks he's a 'pretty boy'

Cameron Green NUSports.com