Three-star offensive lineman Josh Priebe was one of several 2020 prospects at Northwestern's practice on Saturday.

After watching the Wildcats go through the paces at the sparkling new Ryan Fieldhouse, Priebe talked for a while with Wildcat offensive line coach Kurt Anderson. Then, he went up to head coach Pat Fitzgerald's office.

The Wildcats had been recruiting the Edwardsburg (Mich.) prospect for "five or six months," but it was there, just outside of Fitzgerald's office, that Priebe finally received his scholarship offer. The offer was his 25th, but it immediately vaulted Northwestern into Priebe's favorites list.

Well, not exactly. Preibe doesn't actually have a list of favorites yet. But when he does, "Northwestern will definitely be one of my top schools," he said.

