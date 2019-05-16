This is a big weekend for Northwestern recruiting.

The Wildcats are expected to host 16 2020 official visitors in Evanston, and the entire visit experience represents a new recruiting philosophy for the program. Not only is the big weekend occurring in the spring instead of the winter, but the visitors' itinerary proves that the program is upping the ante in an effort to lure a different tier of prospects than it has in the past.

Put it this way: the Northwestern is rolling out the purple carpet this weekend -- and it leads all the way to downtown Chicago.

Find out more in this exclusive recruiting story on The Rock, WildcatReport's premium message board for subscribers only.

