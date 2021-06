Official visit weekend 'amazing' for 2022 prospects

Northwestern hosted visitors for the first time in some 15 months over the weekend, and, judging from social media and a few early comments, it sounds like it was a rousing success.

"It was amazing," three-star safety Amari Jackson told WildcatReport.

"I've had a great time in Chicago!" tweeted four-star defensive tackle Selah Brown.

"I think the highlight was meeting the current players and just getting around them and getting a feel for what they are like," said four-star wide receiver Reggie Fleurima. "The thing that stood out to me the most was how engaging the coaches were and they genuinely cared about everyone on that visit."

The Wildcats hosted 10 Class of 2022 official visitors from Friday to Sunday: eight prospects and two commitments. Some of the activities for the recruits and their families including visiting Wrigley Field, dining at head coach Pat Fitzgerald's house, bowling at Pinstripes and touring the campus and facilities.

But more than anything, it was an opportunity for these prospects, who have been operating under the NCAA recruiting dead period since March 13, 2020, to get around the players in the program for the first time. And, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald likes to say, his players are his best recruiters.

Will the weekend result in any commitments? It's hard to tell in this unprecedented month of recruiting, when many players will take officials every weekend.

Here are a handful of posts from some of the Wildcat official visitors this weekend.