@WildcatReport

Ohio DE calls Northwestern offer 'an honor'
College coaches love players who can rush the passer and very few do it better than Darryl Peterson.
The three-star 2021 defensive end sacked the quarterback a school-record 21 times last season for Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban. As a result, those coaches are making a path to northeast Ohio to check him out.
How big of a prospect is he? Alabama is one of the 11 schools that has offered him a scholarship.
Yet Peterson called his offer earlier this week from Northwestern "an honor," and he plans to visit Evanston in the spring, once his basketball season is over.
