Ohio DL Ted Hammond 'thrilled' to snag Northwestern offer on visit

Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond's first visit to Northwestern on Saturday met all his expectations. Actually, exceeded them.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound 2024 recruit watched a practice and saw defensive line coach Marty Long in action. He got to see the facility he called "the nicest I've seen." He picked up an offer from head coach Pat Fitzgerald that he said "thrilled" him. He even got to spend time the player he called "my childhood idol."

