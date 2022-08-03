 WildcatReport - Ohio DL Ted Hammond 'thrilled' to snag Northwestern offer on visit
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 09:37:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio DL Ted Hammond 'thrilled' to snag Northwestern offer on visit

Ted Hammond visited Northwestern for the first time last Saturday.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond's first visit to Northwestern on Saturday met all his expectations. Actually, exceeded them.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound 2024 recruit watched a practice and saw defensive line coach Marty Long in action. He got to see the facility he called "the nicest I've seen." He picked up an offer from head coach Pat Fitzgerald that he said "thrilled" him. He even got to spend time the player he called "my childhood idol."

{{ article.author_name }}