When Northwestern welcomes official visitors on campus on June 4, it will be the first time the program has hosted prospects in almost 15 months, since COVID locked down campuses and the NCAA instituted a dead period.

One of the high-priority targets in that first batch of visitors to Evanston will be three-star offensive lineman Nick Herzog of Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley. To say that Herzog has high interest in the Wildcats is an understatement. He took a self-guided tour of campus this spring but will be coming back for more on June 4-6.

We talked to the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder to gauge his interest in the Northwestern program.