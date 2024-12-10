OL Tyriq Poindexter overwhelmed by transfer interest, Northwestern offer

VMI tackle Tyriq Poindexter has been overwhelmed by all of the interest he's received since entering the transfer portal on Nov. 25.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pound grad transfer said that more than 20 schools have contacted him and more than 15 have made him a scholarship offer. It's a big departure for a kid who received very little recruiting interest coming out of Roanoke (Va.) William Fleming in 2021.

"It's crazy," said Poindexter, who was named first team All-SoCon this season.

One of the schools that made him an offer was Northwestern. Poindexter talks about his interest in the Wildcats and his recruiting picture in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story for subscribers only.