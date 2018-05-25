Duke Olges always seemed like a perfect fit for Northwestern.

The three-star defensive tackle from Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier lives 10 minutes from NU’s campus in Evanston. He was a strong student and a big, athletic prospect who could play a variety of different positions. He also grew up with Wildcat football, going to “countless” games throughout his childhood.

Yet Olges didn’t get his offer from the Wildcats until two weeks ago. So when he showed up for his first unofficial visit at the Nicolet Center on Sunday morning, there was no way he thought he would be a Wildcat by the end of the day.

But that’s exactly what happened.

Olges committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Sunday during his visit but elected not to tell his extended family and close friends until Wednesday. Then, on Friday morning, he let the rest of the world in on his little secret on Twitter.

So why did Olges silently commit on Sunday? What made him eschew planned visits to other schools and commit to Northwestern on the spot?

We talked to Olges exclusively to find out. The answers might surprise you.