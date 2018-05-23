Ticker
Olges visits Northwestern for first time as a recruit

Duke Olges
Orange and Blue News
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Duke Olges has been to more Northwestern games over the years than he can count. The three-star defensive tackle went to a Wildcats camp last summer and a game last fall.

Yet Sunday was the first time the Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier standout who lives just 10 minutes off campus visited NU as a recruit.

What did the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder have to say about his experience? We talked to the No. 18 player in Illinois to get all the details.

