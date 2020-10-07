WildcatReport - Open season

It used to be a rite of fall in Evanston.

Every year, fans in the stands at Ryan Field would be on the lookout for true freshman Wildcats who got on the field. That meant that those players would not be eligible to redshirt that year; it also quite often meant that those players would eventually turn into a star.

Then, just a couple years ago, the NCAA ruled that true freshmen could play in up to four games and still retain their redshirt year of eligibility. So fans started counting how many games each freshman played.

Now, 2020 has turned that upside down – like it has upset every other aspect of our society. This year, everyone will be retaining their year of eligibility, whether they play one game, four games or all 10 games.

So that will be one less decision Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has to make this season. He used to be judicious in doling out playing time, especially when it came to true freshmen burning their redshirts. Now he has no such constraints.

He plans to take full advantage of the situation.

“We’re going to play everybody,” said Fitzgerald during a Wednesday Zoom call with media. “That’s exciting for our entire roster.”

Fitzgerald said those words, but it’s doubtful that he meant them literally. There are several freshmen, particularly lineman, who will probably need some time in the weight room at the Walter Athletic Center before they are ready for Big Ten competition.

That’s the other thing about this season: Fitzgerald won’t have the luxury of playing non-conference games this season to find out who is ready to play, and who isn’t. This year, NU is playing a Big Ten-only slate. Some players won’t be ready to be thrown to the wolves.

Still, the free year is a boon for Northwestern’s players, a reward for playing through this bizarre season that will be as much about COVID-19 testing than it will wins and losses.

Grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey can stick around at Northwestern for another year, if he wants, giving him a sixth year of eligibility. Senior stalwarts like Riley Lees, Paddy Fisher and Samdup Miller can also play one more year, if they choose to – and possibly earn Master’s degrees from the school.

“Obviously, the NCAA did the thing in granting eligibility opportunities moving forward for our student-athletes,” said Fitzgerald.

It’s not a bad deal for the program, either. Northwestern is a veteran team, one of the most experienced teams in the Big Ten. Theoretically, they can get back most, or all, of their key players next year and take another run at the Big Ten West in what will likely be a much more “normal” year.

While the eligibility ruling took some tough decisions away from Fitzgerald in terms of playing time, it added to his headaches regarding recruiting.

Right now, Fitzgerald has 14 commitments in his 2021 recruiting class. Several more scholarships are available, but the Wildcats have, for all intents and purposes, suspended 2021 recruiting for the time being until they get more clarity from the NCAA.

“We’re on hold right now,” said Fitzgerald. “We feel great about the class and where it’s at. We’re going to let this year transpire and see how things go moving forward, and then make some decisions…

“I still have to know whether or not I’m going to get relief on scholarships.”

That’s the real sticking point. While they NCAA gave all players an extra year, they haven’t specified how it will impact schools’ 85-scholarship limit. Fitzgerald doesn’t know if the NCAA will allow him to carry more than 85 scholarship players, and, if they do allow it, for how long.

Finding out which of his current players will come back for another year, and which won’t, will also help determine which players he recruits. If, say, Fitzgerald’s three current starting senior linebackers – Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin – all come back, then linebacker won’t be much of a recruiting need. If they all leave, then suddenly it is.

“We’re talking about (recruiting) and having discussions, but no decisions have been made,” said Fitzgerald.

Besides, right now, as he pointed out, he has other things on his mind. Like getting his team ready for the opener against Maryland on Oct. 24.