@WildcatReport

People make NU visit special for 4-star 2021 LB Mac Uihlein
Northwestern lost its eighth straight Big Ten game on Saturday with a 38-22 loss to Minnesota.
But ask four-star 2021 linebacker Mac Uihlein about his visit to Ryan Field on Saturday to watch that game and he heaps praise on his experience. For him, what makes Northwestern an attractive option is not necessarily what happens on the field. It's more about the people in the Wildcat program.
"It was awesome," said Uihlein, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and hails from nearby Lake Forest. "Great environment."
And what made it awesome in his mind? "The great people at NU," he said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news