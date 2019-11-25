News More News
People make NU visit special for 4-star 2021 LB Mac Uihlein

Mac Uihlein
Mac Uihlein (Julie McMann/22nd Century Media)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Northwestern lost its eighth straight Big Ten game on Saturday with a 38-22 loss to Minnesota.

But ask four-star 2021 linebacker Mac Uihlein about his visit to Ryan Field on Saturday to watch that game and he heaps praise on his experience. For him, what makes Northwestern an attractive option is not necessarily what happens on the field. It's more about the people in the Wildcat program.

"It was awesome," said Uihlein, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and hails from nearby Lake Forest. "Great environment."

And what made it awesome in his mind? "The great people at NU," he said.

