While most of our attention was focused on the football prospects coming through Evanston over the last month, the Northwestern basketball program has had a steady stream of guests on official visits, as well.

One of them was Christian Winborne. The three-star point guard from Baltimore (Md.) Gilman was on campus for an official visit from June 21-23 and liked what he saw from the program.

"It was great!" said Winborne by text message. "I experienced nothing but great things while being there!"