Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius point guard Phoenix Gill became the first member of Northwestern's Class of 2025 because head coach Chris Collins struck a chord.

"He was really excited. We have really similar paths with our dads overshadowing us in a way, and we want to start a new path," said Gill, who is the son of Illinois legend and NBA player Kendall Gill. Collins is the son of Doug, a legend at Illinois State, an Olympian and an NBA player and coach.

"We want to be led in the right direction by ourselves and have our own story."

Gill committed to the Wildcats over offers from his father’s alma mater, as well as Iowa State, Stanford and more.

