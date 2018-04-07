EVANSTON-Maybe Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips said it best on Saturday at Ryan Fieldhouse.

"Sometimes pictures are better than the actual facility," he said, with the Wildcats practicing for the first time in their new home in the background. "This is the other way around.

"I don't think pictures do this place justice. As you see first-hand today, this is as spectacular a facility and training facility that you could ever ask for."

He's right, of course. But here are some shots of the facility that head coach Pat Fitzgerald has called a "game-changer."

