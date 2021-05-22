After losing half of the starters in the Sky Team this offseason, Northwestern added a reinforcement on Wednesday afternoon when graduate transfer safety Trent Carrington from Presbyterian College announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Carrington had an impressive career for the Blue Hose from the FCS Big South conference, racking up 161 tackles (11 TFLs), 16 PBUs, three interceptions and six forced fumbles in three seasons.

Northwestern reached out to Carrington within a couple days of his entering his name in the transfer portal, and after checking to make sure he could get through admissions, they offered him a scholarship.

"It's something you dream about. It’s pretty amazing," Carrington said.