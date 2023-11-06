Press conference notes: Braun adds intrigue to quarterback situation
EVANSTON-After a tough 10-7 loss to Iowa at Wrigley Field, interim head coach David Braun now has to take his team back on the road to Wisconsin.
The Wildcats are yet to win a game outside of Ryan Field this season, despite a 4-5 overall record. After definitively naming Brendan Sullivan the starter at quarterback last week, Braun muddied the waters about his starter on Monday, joining Wisconsin, which has its own QB question as injured starter Tanner Mordecai could return from injury.
Braun recapped the Wrigley game, commented for the first time on the investigation into sign stealing at Michigan, and discussed the quarterback situation heading up to Madison.
Here are our takeaways from his press conference:
Quarterback uncertainty has returned: After definitely declaring Sullivan as the starter last week, Braun resumed the position's intrigue by putting Ben Bryant's return back into play.
"I'm not willing to sit up here and say he's not available," said Braun about Bryant, who hasn't played since the second half of the Wildcats' loss to Penn State on Sept. 30.
Braun then added another layer to the questions swirling around the position by adding ambiguity about whether Bryant would replace Sullivan, who has gone 2-2 as a starter, even if he were available.
"We'll take that day-to-day as well," Braun said about which quarterback would play if they're both healthy. "We'll make a decision that we feel is in the best interest of the team to win a football game.
"Tremendous amount amount of respect for the way that Sully has played, battled and fought for this team. The greatest statistic you can hang your hat on as a quarterback is wins and losses. What you see right now is a football team that's fighting its butt off and rallying around a bunch of guys, including Brendan Sullivan. So that's not a decision that's been made yet."
Braun deferred to Big Ten on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal: The investigation into Michigan's alleged sign stealing has taken college football by storm and cast a pall over the Wolverines' undefeated season.
There was a Big Ten coaches meeting with commissioner Tony Petitti regarding the conference's next course of action that was described as "angry," with coaches reportedly asking Petitti to act now.
Braun said he was part of that meeting but would not comment on its contents, and declined to give a recommendation for how he would sanction Michigan should the investigation prove conclusive.
"That's not in my lane," Braun said. "Commissioner Petitti has been an incredible leader and support system for me going through this transition and I have full trust in him."
NU is preparing for Tanner Mordecai: Wisconsin finds itself in a similar place as the Wildcats. Mordecai injured his hand in a 15-6 loss to Iowa on Oct. 14, and Braedyn Locke has started the Badgers' three games in his place.
Since leading the team to a fourth-quarter comeback against Illinois on Oct. 21, Locke has mostly struggled. He finished with a passing stat line of 21-for-41 for 243 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, but the bottom line is that the Badgers suffered a deflating 20-14 loss to Indiana.
Mordecai, a more mobile QB, warmed up before the Indiana game, leading to speculation that he could make a return this week against Northwestern. Braun is adamant his team will skew towards preparing for Mordecai, but will be ready for either Badger signal caller.
"I think you have to prepare like you're going to see Tanner and understand that both quarterbacks are very capable of playing winning football," he said. "We'll certainly be mindful and prepared for both quarterbacks. Tanner brings a level of scrambling and the quarterback run game that makes you uneasy at times."
Braun discussed his relationship with Chris Collins: With the season tip-off just hours away tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Braun talked about the support he's received from men's basketball coach Chris Collins since ascending to the interim head coaching job in July.
"He has been very supportive with a wealth of wisdom," Braun said. "[We've talked about] being a head coach at this university and understanding ways that we can recruit at a really high level, understanding what Northwestern has to offer for the student-athlete experience.
"Really excited to continue to support him and his team, really enjoyed being at Welsh-Ryan Arena multiple times last [season] during that incredible run, and we plan on supporting him as much as possible."
The excitement for the return of basketball doesn't stop with Dad in the Braun household. His sons are ready for the season, too.
"Lucas and Andrew Braun get awfully fired up to be at Wildcat football games and are looking forward to being a huge part of basketball games this winter," Braun said. "Big Ten Network, I don't know what their ratings look like, but the Braun boys are helping those ratings whenever the Wildcats are on. It doesn't matter what sport it is, they're tuned in and cheering their butts off."
Braun's father persuaded doctors to attend Wrigley game: In his postgame remarks from Wrigley Field, Braun became emotional when he talked about his father being able to attend the game. He was gave more insight today into what made that moment so special.
"His presence this past Saturday was a testament and credit to him more than anyone else," Braun said. "I'm not going to get into details but he was dealing with, some things this past week with his health.
"I didn't think he'd be able to attend the game but in a very patient and stubborn manner he worked with his doctor to ensure he could get down [to Chicago] for the game. That was an opportunity to join our family down there. When he was able to, that was neat."
Braun stands by goal-line play calls: Even though Wildcats scored on the ensuing drive to negate its potential impact on the game and dull the roar of criticism, the fact remains that Northwestern was stuffed on four straight plays within the Iowa 2-yard line in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats ran the ball four straight times up the middle against the Hawkeyes' dominant front: twice on handoffs to Cam Porter and twice more on Sullivan sneaks. They didn't try to attack the edge or use a play-action pass once.
Braun on Monday endorsed offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's play calling and stood by his assistant's thought process.
"If you were to give me the play calls in that situation, in that sequence with where the ball was placed, and say 'Dave, are you comfortable with these play calls in this sequencing that we could score a touchdown?' I'd say absolutely, we find a way to get in the end zone," Braun said.
"Were we disappointed with the result? Absolutely. But in hindsight, it's easy to be critical. I feel really comfortable with the calls that were made."