MORE ON THE CATS: The 3-2-1 going into Week 11





EVANSTON-After a tough 10-7 loss to Iowa at Wrigley Field, interim head coach David Braun now has to take his team back on the road to Wisconsin. The Wildcats are yet to win a game outside of Ryan Field this season, despite a 4-5 overall record. After definitively naming Brendan Sullivan the starter at quarterback last week, Braun muddied the waters about his starter on Monday, joining Wisconsin, which has its own QB question as injured starter Tanner Mordecai could return from injury. Braun recapped the Wrigley game, commented for the first time on the investigation into sign stealing at Michigan, and discussed the quarterback situation heading up to Madison. Here are our takeaways from his press conference:



Quarterback uncertainty has returned: After definitely declaring Sullivan as the starter last week, Braun resumed the position's intrigue by putting Ben Bryant's return back into play. "I'm not willing to sit up here and say he's not available," said Braun about Bryant, who hasn't played since the second half of the Wildcats' loss to Penn State on Sept. 30. Braun then added another layer to the questions swirling around the position by adding ambiguity about whether Bryant would replace Sullivan, who has gone 2-2 as a starter, even if he were available. "We'll take that day-to-day as well," Braun said about which quarterback would play if they're both healthy. "We'll make a decision that we feel is in the best interest of the team to win a football game. "Tremendous amount amount of respect for the way that Sully has played, battled and fought for this team. The greatest statistic you can hang your hat on as a quarterback is wins and losses. What you see right now is a football team that's fighting its butt off and rallying around a bunch of guys, including Brendan Sullivan. So that's not a decision that's been made yet."

Braun deferred to Big Ten on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal: The investigation into Michigan's alleged sign stealing has taken college football by storm and cast a pall over the Wolverines' undefeated season. There was a Big Ten coaches meeting with commissioner Tony Petitti regarding the conference's next course of action that was described as "angry," with coaches reportedly asking Petitti to act now. Braun said he was part of that meeting but would not comment on its contents, and declined to give a recommendation for how he would sanction Michigan should the investigation prove conclusive. "That's not in my lane," Braun said. "Commissioner Petitti has been an incredible leader and support system for me going through this transition and I have full trust in him."

NU is preparing for Tanner Mordecai: Wisconsin finds itself in a similar place as the Wildcats. Mordecai injured his hand in a 15-6 loss to Iowa on Oct. 14, and Braedyn Locke has started the Badgers' three games in his place. Since leading the team to a fourth-quarter comeback against Illinois on Oct. 21, Locke has mostly struggled. He finished with a passing stat line of 21-for-41 for 243 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, but the bottom line is that the Badgers suffered a deflating 20-14 loss to Indiana. Mordecai, a more mobile QB, warmed up before the Indiana game, leading to speculation that he could make a return this week against Northwestern. Braun is adamant his team will skew towards preparing for Mordecai, but will be ready for either Badger signal caller. "I think you have to prepare like you're going to see Tanner and understand that both quarterbacks are very capable of playing winning football," he said. "We'll certainly be mindful and prepared for both quarterbacks. Tanner brings a level of scrambling and the quarterback run game that makes you uneasy at times."



Northwestern's men's basketball team starts its season tonight against Binghamton. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)