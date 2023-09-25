EVANSTON-Interim head coach David Braun addressed the media after the electric win over Minnesota in overtime that earned him the first Big Ten win of his career and kept the Wildcats perfect at Ryan Field this season. They'll face a monumental task in keeping their home home winning streak intact as they host No. 6 Penn State this Saturday. The Nittany Lions are one of the best teams in the country with a ferocious defense that's allowed just five touchdowns in four games, and a prodigious offense averaging 40.5 points per game, 15th in the country. Braun detailed his coaching style, his team's offensive breakthrough against Minnesota and their preparation for Penn State. Here are our takeaways from the fifth press conference of Northwestern's 2023 season:



No injury concern for Bryant: Quarterback Ben Bryant left the game in the second half against UTEP on Sept 9. Then, last Saturday, he was limping late in the game against Minnesota. Braun put any worries to rest about his veteran QB. He said that Bryant is just experiencing the standard wear-and-tear that comes with the position, and there is no concern about a lingering injury. Bryant will be ready to go on Saturday. "It's part of playing quarterback at this level," he said. "Ben finished the game, he showed his toughness and his grittiness. He was back in the facility today going through his typical routine and [he's] excited to move on to Penn State."

Braun received a flood of support after the game: The win over Minnesota is Northwestern's best in at least a year and, depending on how you evaluate the win over Nebraska in Dublin last August, possibly since the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Braun was given the job with less than two months to prepare and he received a well-earned wave of support from family, friends and fans. The Wildcats are 2-2 overall and in second place in the Big Ten West with a 1-1 conference record. "The outpouring of support has been really neat," he said. "Everyone from alumni, former players, current players, mentors, people I've coached with, high school buddies, the list goes on and on... "The moments I cherish the most honestly are the time with my family postgame, the time with our players postgame. [I had] a little bit of reprieve Sunday morning with my family, had breakfast with the boys, and then I walked back into the facility and it's, what do we need to learn, and it's a sprint to get ready for Penn State."

Braun trying to avoid distractions with interim title: On the heels of a Big Ten win, in a season where the Wildcats have already exceeded last season's win total, many observers are wondering if Northwestern might start to entertain dropping Braun's title as interim head coach and giving him the head coaching job in earnest. Braun said he hasn't had any discussions with athletic director Derrick Gragg so far about the interim title or what performance benchmarks there may or may not be to earn the full role. "I think it can be a very easy distraction or trap to fall into to allow your mind to wander," Braun said. "Myself and my wife feel like we were put in this role for a reason. That's to support our players, to serve our players and be an incredible steward of the program moving forward and let all that take care of itself. "If that's what's meant to be in the long term, that is an honor and a privilege that we would take on with a great deal of gratitude and humility. But that's not what we're concerned with right now."



I think when they see a coach that's letting it rip and coaching free with a great deal of passion and energy and love for the [team]...you certainly hope that's embodied within your team. — David Braun