MORE ON THE WILDCATS: The 3-2-1 going into Week 12

"I think that's the ultimate carrot for this team right now, it's understanding that we only have two guaranteed opportunities left to be with this group and this group wants to battle to get an extra opportunity."

"We've talked about leaving no doubt," Braun said. "The opportunity for a bowl game is in our hands. All Wisconsin was is a performance that brought us one step closer to that opportunity.

After the win over Wisconsin, Braun became the first coach in his first year at Northwestern since 1903 to win five or more games. It was also Northwestern's first win at Wisconsin since 2015 and has the team on the brink of bowl eligibility with two games to play.

"What I will say, and I'm very confident in, is that the people that are involved in that process are taking the proper steps to ensure that the program is led in the right manner moving forward," he said. "Dr. Gragg has been incredibly supportive of this team throughout this process and has involved our players throughout this process, which is a credit to him... I'm going to control the things I can control."

Braun said he's had consistent communication with athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg this season but there have not been any conversations about an extension since the win at Wisconsin.

"They feel they have a head coach they believe in, and I'm focused on doing everything in my power to make sure we're at our best for Purdue."

"I love our team," said Braun at Monday's press conference. "This group continues to pull together and I take that as a sign that I must be doing something right.

EVANSTON-After a signature 24-10 win at Wisconsin, the first for the Wildcats in 14 true road games and the first of David Braun's career, calls to drop the head coach's interim tag have reached a fever pitch. Practically the entire roster posted #removethetag in the game's aftermath on X/Twitter.

Last game at Ryan Field looms: Northwestern will get a chance to get that bowl-clinching sixth win at what could be the least-ever game at the current iteration of Ryan Field. The Evanston City Council votes on Monday night to approve or dismiss Northwestern's current proposal for a new Ryan Field.

The vote to send the proposal to a final vote was approved by a margin of 5-4, with Evanston mayor David Biss breaking the tie. Assumptions are that this final vote will mirror that margin, but no one wants to count chickens before they hatch when it comes to local politics.

If the Purdue game this weekend is indeed the last game at this iteration of football on Central and Ashland that has hosted games for 97 years, it's cause for reflection. In just his first season, Braun said he's made memories that will last his lifetime.

"Minnesota," he said about his fondest memory at Ryan Field, referring to the Sept. 3 game when the Wildcats rally from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Gophers, 37-34, in overtime.

"I don't know if you're ever going to [forget that]. That's a memory that will stick with you for the rest of your life if you were there. The way our guys battled and the way it ended was special."

Braun closed out his presser with a call to action to the Wildcat faithful to pack the place one more time.

"Do everything you can to get to Ryan Field," he said. "This is an awfully special group and if you haven't had a chance to see them play live in person, I promise you're going to be proud of the way they play.

"Let's make sure we send off the old Ryan Field the right way."





Azema is day-to-day: Senior captain Coco Azema, a defensive linchpin at safety, went down with a lower-body injury at Wisconsin and many fans feared he could be done for the season.

However, Braun quickly assuaged those concerns.

"No update other than [Coco]'s going to be day-to-day in terms of his ability to practice," he said. "We're hopeful we'll have Coco back for Saturday, and I know he's going to do everything in his power to ensure that he's our there, especially on senior day."

Braun added that he "absolutely" expected Azema to be back at some point this season, meaning that he should play against Purdue or, at worst, the Illinois game next week.





Braun congratulated NU's women's field hockey team: The first thing Braun did when he sat down on Monday, after arguably the biggest win of his own career, was congratulate Northwestern's legendary field hockey coach Tracey Fuchs on leading the women's field hockey to another Final Four.

"I was fortunate enough to stop down for the second half with my wife and boys yesterday," Braun said. "Man, it was awesome to see the way that team continued to battle and got a big win. Exciting weekend for all of Northwestern athletics."

He's said in the past that the community of Northwestern coaches has been a special resource for him to tap into, and he elaborated later on his relationship with Fuchs.

"Tracey is incredible," he said. "Yesterday was my first opportunity to take in a significant amount of field hockey, and I was just so impressed with their poise against a team that was their one loss of the season."

Northwestern lost to Louisville, 1-0, in their season opener, but got revenge yesterday with a 3-2 win over the Cardinals. The second-ranked Wildcats will play No. 3 Duke in the Final Four on Friday.





Bastone and Spencer confirmed on scholarship: The Wildcats are a rare team that plays their cards close to their vest when they convert walkons to scholarship players, but Braun finally tipped his hand today when extolling the performances of defensive tackles Carmine Bastone and PJ Spencer.

"Carmine Bastone and PJ Spencer were walkons that are now on scholarship and battling their tails off," Braun said. "The level of play on those guys right now is incredible, it's awesome..."

Baston, a junior, has 18 tackles, three quarterback hurries and .5 tackles for loss for the Cats this season. Spencer, a senior, has 14 tackles and .5 TFL.

"I'd take that [D-line] group against any O-line in the country. They may not have the measurables but they're going to fight and scratch and claw and do whatever it takes to help our team."