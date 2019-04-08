An official visit is a valuable commodity. Prospects only get five of them, so when they elect to take an official visit to a school, it's a strong indicator that the school is one of their favorites.

That's why Josh Priebe's upcoming May official visit to Northwestern is so significant. The three-star 2020 offensive lineman from Edwardsburg (Mich.) has 27 scholarship offers, including 15 from Power Five schools, yet he wants to come back to Evanston just two months after his first visit to take an official.

We talked to him about why.