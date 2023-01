Northwestern hosted more than 30 prospects for a Junior Day event on Saturday -- though calling it a Junior Day is a bit of a misnomer because there were both 2024 and 2025 players in attendance.

The visitors got a chance to tour the facilities, meet with coaches and players, and then watch the Wildcat men's basketball team beat Minnesota at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

We talked to a few of the players who traveled to Evanston to get their reactions to the visit experience, as well as some of Northwestern's new coaches.