Damien Anderson, one proud papa
Damien Anderson has a lot of accomplishments to be proud of. Now No. 2 on Northwestern’s all-time rushing list with 4,485 yards, he still holds single-season school records for rushing yards (2,063), yards per game (171.9), all-purpose yards (2,195), rushing touchdowns (23) and points (138), all set in 2000, when he helped lead the Wildcats to a share of the Big Ten title.
But the achievement he’s most proud of now wears No. 21 for Northwestern, one digit off from his No. 20. Damien’s son, Drake Anderson, is a true freshman running back for the Wildcats.
“He’s worked his ass off and he deserves everything he gets”, Damien says about Drake. “Initially, he thought [his recruitment] was about me, and I told him straight up, ‘This has nothing to do with me. Hall of Famer John Lynch’s kid was on a recruiting trip and got a offered as a preferred walk-on, so this has nothing to do with me, it’s all about you; you’ve earned this opportunity.’”
That opportunity didn’t come easily. Or quickly. While the Wildcats were late-comers in the recruitment of Drake, both father and son understood the reasoning. “I get it”, Damien says.
Drake missed his junior year due to two hip surgeries and many schools did not have a credible sample size of the running back heading into his senior campaign. The Wildcats were interested but said they couldn’t promise a scholarship spot would remain open.
However, once Drake hit the field for national powerhouse Chandler (Ariz.), he lit it on fire, rushing for 2,009 yards on 218 carries (9.2 yards per) and 32 TDs (37 total). There were many games where he would rush for over 150 yards in the first half and play sparingly in the second as the Wolves typically held a commanding lead. Chandler went 13-2 and won the state championship behind Drake’s running. MaxPreps ranked them as the No. 26 team in the nation.
Drake’s play caught the attention of Northwestern recruiting coordinator Chris Bowers. By season’s end, Northwestern brought him on an official visit; three days later, Drake committed to play for the Wildcats
Damien was happier for his son than he was about any record he ever set.
“Everything went right for the kid. He got healthy, had a monster season, and made a great run to a state championship,” Damien boasts. “I knew he was good enough, it was just a matter of getting him on the field and letting him [show].
At Northwestern, Damien knows Drake will get a great education, both in the classroom and on the field, and, with the new Walter Athletics Center, the program offers facilities among the best in the country.
But Damien believes that NU’s coaching staff is what sets the program apart.
First, there’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, whom Damien calls “the epitome of Northwestern football.” Damien loves Fitzgerald’s attitude as well as his personable approach. “He’ll get right in your face; [he’s] as competitive as they come. But he’s a winner on and off the field, and I respect that.”
“If you can put your son in that environment, why wouldn’t you?” Damien continues. “Fitzgerald bleeds purple and white and wants great things from his young men, whether it’s on the football field, playing at the next level, or its working for their companies. He’s passionate [about it].”
Two of the realest! 👊🏽👊🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/KMJi5YhUpi— Damien Anderson (@DamienAnderson) August 25, 2018
Then there’s new Northwestern running backs coach Louis Ayeni. Ayeni joining Fitzgerald’s staff in January was the frosting on the cake for the Andersons.
“When Louis decided to go there, it made everything that much greater,” Damien admits. “(Drake) already committed prior to Louis getting there, but it seemed like everything fell into place; everything made sense.”
Damien still enjoys being a mentor to Drake but thinks that Ayeni is a solid surrogate.
“(Drake) knows if he has questions for me, or wants to watch film, I’m there. But he has one of the best running backs coaches in the country in Louis Ayeni, so there’s not much I need to tell him (that he hasn’t already been taught).”
Damien knows that Drake may have a tough time getting on the field this season, even with the new four-game redshirt rule. Northwestern’s backfield has Jeremy Larkin, John Moten and other veterans in front of him.
But that competition lights a fire within Drake, drawing out a fierce competitor. “He embraces being the underdog; that’s a motivating factor,” Damien responds. “He’s at his best when people doubt him.”
Damien is confident that Drake’s role will grow with time. “He has a unique talent, and that’s not just me as a dad saying that, that’s as a guy playing the game his entire life.” He adds that Drake is focused on being Drake Anderson, and not just Damien Anderson’s son.
Damien looks at his son and sees an upgrade from what he was as a Wildcat player when he arrived in the fall of 1998. “Physically I was ready, but mentally I was not (from a strategic standpoint), and I think Drake is just so much better prepared…from both of those ends.”
At 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, Drake may not have a college running back's physique quite yet, but as his dad points out, “he has a high football IQ”, which can make him a great value to any offense.
Damien says he began “programming” Drake at an early age, relying on his own experience as a successful collegiate and professional athlete. After his All-America career at Northwestern, Damien played four years for the Arizona Cardinals and two more for the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL.
“I try to teach him everything I knew,” Damien says. “You need to know when… to run over a defender to get a few yards, and when you are one on one with a defender and need to cross him over and take it to the house”.
Damien also imparted to his son a mantra he learned from his beloved college coach.
“Randy Walker would tell me, ‘Every time you carry that ball, you’re carrying it for the football team; for your family; for everything.’”
He adds, “Drake knows you’ve got to do the little things that will make you successful. Talent’s talent, but doing little things well – the drills; ball security. It’s not just [about] stepping on the field and making spectacular plays. It comes down to trust. If a coach can trust you and you can make plays, they’re going to keep you on the field.”
When he does make the field, Damien hopes to be in the stands at Ryan Field. While Damien’s home is some 1,764 miles from Evanston, Damien says he plans to attend as many games as he can to support his son.
So keep your eyes out at Ryan Field this season for a familiar face wearing a familiar jersey. Though the number on the jersey won’t be No. 20. It will probably be No. 21.