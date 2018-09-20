Damien Anderson has a lot of accomplishments to be proud of. Now No. 2 on Northwestern’s all-time rushing list with 4,485 yards, he still holds single-season school records for rushing yards (2,063), yards per game (171.9), all-purpose yards (2,195), rushing touchdowns (23) and points (138), all set in 2000, when he helped lead the Wildcats to a share of the Big Ten title.

But the achievement he’s most proud of now wears No. 21 for Northwestern, one digit off from his No. 20. Damien’s son, Drake Anderson, is a true freshman running back for the Wildcats.

“He’s worked his ass off and he deserves everything he gets”, Damien says about Drake. “Initially, he thought [his recruitment] was about me, and I told him straight up, ‘This has nothing to do with me. Hall of Famer John Lynch’s kid was on a recruiting trip and got a offered as a preferred walk-on, so this has nothing to do with me, it’s all about you; you’ve earned this opportunity.’”

That opportunity didn’t come easily. Or quickly. While the Wildcats were late-comers in the recruitment of Drake, both father and son understood the reasoning. “I get it”, Damien says.

Drake missed his junior year due to two hip surgeries and many schools did not have a credible sample size of the running back heading into his senior campaign. The Wildcats were interested but said they couldn’t promise a scholarship spot would remain open.

However, once Drake hit the field for national powerhouse Chandler (Ariz.), he lit it on fire, rushing for 2,009 yards on 218 carries (9.2 yards per) and 32 TDs (37 total). There were many games where he would rush for over 150 yards in the first half and play sparingly in the second as the Wolves typically held a commanding lead. Chandler went 13-2 and won the state championship behind Drake’s running. MaxPreps ranked them as the No. 26 team in the nation.

Drake’s play caught the attention of Northwestern recruiting coordinator Chris Bowers. By season’s end, Northwestern brought him on an official visit; three days later, Drake committed to play for the Wildcats

Damien was happier for his son than he was about any record he ever set.

“Everything went right for the kid. He got healthy, had a monster season, and made a great run to a state championship,” Damien boasts. “I knew he was good enough, it was just a matter of getting him on the field and letting him [show].

At Northwestern, Damien knows Drake will get a great education, both in the classroom and on the field, and, with the new Walter Athletics Center, the program offers facilities among the best in the country.

But Damien believes that NU’s coaching staff is what sets the program apart.

First, there’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, whom Damien calls “the epitome of Northwestern football.” Damien loves Fitzgerald’s attitude as well as his personable approach. “He’ll get right in your face; [he’s] as competitive as they come. But he’s a winner on and off the field, and I respect that.”

“If you can put your son in that environment, why wouldn’t you?” Damien continues. “Fitzgerald bleeds purple and white and wants great things from his young men, whether it’s on the football field, playing at the next level, or its working for their companies. He’s passionate [about it].”