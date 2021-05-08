Julian Roper has lofty goals for Northwestern. The Wildcats’ 2021 guard signee envisions Big Ten championships and deep NCAA tournament runs in his future in Evanston.

Before you dismiss Roper’s dreams as foolish or unrealistic, keep in mind that the 6-foot-3 guard is a proven winner. It’s all he’s ever done on a basketball court. He lost two games in his last two years at Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s combined.

He thinks the Wildcats are close to breaking through, and he can be one of the players to get them over the hump.