The secret is out on Zach Calzada.

When Northwestern offered the three-star quarterback from Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier on May 4, the question was why the strong-armed signal caller didn’t have more offers. College coaches must’ve been asking themselves that same question because within the next seven days Calzada collected 10 offers, from the Big Ten, Big XII, ACC and SEC, among others. Oh, and he got invited to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, too.

Not a bad week, huh? Now Calzada’s challenge has moved from getting noticed to managing all of his offers and coming to a decision.