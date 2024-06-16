QB Johnny O'Brien fulfills childhood dream with commitment to Northwestern
It took Palatine (Ill.) Fremd quarterback Johnny O'Brien just four days after his offer at Northwestern's quarterbacks camp to commit to the Wildcats as the first member of their Class of 2026.
It makes sense. Suiting up for Northwestern has been a dream for O'Brien since childhood.
"I've been going to Northwestern games since I was seven years old," he said. "When I got that offer, I knew that Northwestern was the place for me... When I got the offer, it took me a couple of hours to realize what just happened. The next day, I knew where I was going."
