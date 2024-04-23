In a stunning move, Brendan Sullivan, Northwestern's presumptive starter at quarterback heading into the 2024 season, announced on Tuesday morning that he will be entering the transfer portal.

The Wildcats were expected to bring in a veteran quarterback to start or, at the very least, compete with Sullivan for the No. 1 job. Now, that addition seems like a necessity.

Sullivan, a senior, went 2-2 as a starter in 2023, notably leading the Wildcats to a 33-27 win over Maryland with a career-high 265 passing yards and two touchdowns. He lost battles for the starting job to Ryan Hilinski in 2022 and Ben Bryant in 2023, but was the clear favorite for the starting job in 2024.

However, Northwestern has started a transfer quarterback in Week 1 of every season since 2018, so maybe Sullivan saw the writing on the wall that he would again be the odd man out.