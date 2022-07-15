Question: Who will be Northwestern's quarterback in 2022?

First in a series of stories looking at some of the questions facing Northwestern heading into the 2022 season.

Ah, the quarterback question. It’s an annual rite of summer at Northwestern.

For the third time in four seasons, the Wildcats have a quarterback battle on their hands heading into fall camp.

Ryan Hilinski, who started five games in 2021, will have to fend off a challenge from Brendan Sullivan, a redshirt freshman who had head coach Pat Fitzgerald singing his praises.

No matter who emerges victorious, this will be the fourth consecutive year that the Wildcats feature a new starter at QB. It’s been a revolving door since all-time leading passer Clayton Thorson finished his career in 2018 – and the biggest reason that the Cats are riding the every-other-year rollercoaster.

Right now, if we had to bet, we’d put our money on Hilinski to start Week 1. But we think Sullivan is likely the future of the position and could be the starter by mid-season.

Hilinski, a junior who transferred from South Carolina about 15 months ago, had an up-and-down 2021 season. He completed 54% of his throws but averaged just 127.3 yards per game, with three total touchdowns and four interceptions.

He had his flashes, but often looked more like a game manager than a true difference maker. And a Northwestern offense that scored an anemic 16.6 points per game last season to rank 125th among FBS teams needs someone who can make plays.

The jury has not rendered a final decision on Hilinski, and he might yet surprise us. He wasn’t supposed to play as much as he did last season – he began the year as the No. 3 QB – and he may make a breakthrough in his second year in offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian’s system. The arm talent is there; he was a four-star, Top 50 recruit coming out of high school in 2021.

While Hilinski’s bag has been decidedly mixed in Evanston, at least he has one. Sullivan has yet to take a snap in a college game. We’ve heard many positive rumblings from practices, but he is largely an unknown commodity.

Sullivan came out of Davison (Mich.) in 2021 with questions about his arm strength and only one other Power Five offer, from Indiana.