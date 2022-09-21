After last week's loss to Southern Illinois, head coach Pat Fitzgerald elected not to pick offensive or defensive players of the week. Only one player earned the honor: Raymond Niro III, on special teams.

In an otherwise turbulent season, Niro has been steady as a rock.

Special teams coordinator Jeff Genyk raved about Niro's abilities across every facet of the third phase.

"He starts on all four special teams, which is unique," Genyk said. "He is a complete asset."

An asset worthy of the No. 1 jersey that's awarded every year to the "student-athlete who truly embodies the values and character of the Northwestern football family." The fact that Wildcat players voted to honor him with the coveted number is what makes it meaningful to Niro.

"I've been here for five years and love all my teammates," the senior said. "It just means a ton to me that they see me. I wear [No. 1] every day, and I thank God for it."

Niro has had a winding road to his current role of part-time wide receiver and full-time special teams extraordinaire. In high school at Barrington (Ill.), he was a star quarterback. When he walked on at Northwestern, he was shifted over to wide receiver. He even played emergency running back for a pair of games at the end of the 2019 season, rushing for more than 100 yards.

While his offensive path has taken him all over the place, he hit the ground running on special teams.

"He went into the Ohio State game, the Big Ten Championship in '18, and was completely unblockable," Genyk said. "He is just continuing to stack months and years on top of that, and this year is no different."

While special teams aces don't normally get much publicity, Niro managed to grab the spotlight a couple of times in his career. Last season, he blocked a punt against Iowa and scooped it up to set up a field goal. Then, he scored the first touchdown of his career on a 41-yard touchdown catch in this year's season-opening win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.

Genyk advised me to ask Niro about how he broke the ice with the 2018 team, a roster full of seasoned veterans. Niro groaned and smiled in response before revealing Genyk's tactics.

"In 2018, I'm a freshman," Niro said. "He's in the middle of a meeting, and he goes 'Ray Niro, come down here and dance.' I didn't even know the guy that well. So I went in there, balls blazing, and did a couple dance moves for them."

Niro went for a timely choice to win the respect of his teammates.

"It was 2018, there was this thing called 'The Shoot,'" Niro said. "So I did that for the whole team."