Wheaton (Ill) Warrenville South senior running back Jacob Arthurs (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) decided to accept a preferred walk on roster spot from the Northwestern Wildcats. Arthurs discusses his college decision here.

"I've been a Northwestern fan ever since I was a little kid and Northwestern has always been my dream school," Arthurs said. "I went to the game on Saturday and when they offered me the PWO spot I was ready to commit."

Arthurs discussed what stood out about the Wildcats and why he decided to end his recruiting process.

"I've always have wanted to play for Northwestern and growing up and seeing all of the Chicago's Big Ten team ads. I've just have always wanted to be one of those homegrown Wildcat players playing for Northwestern. Northwestern offers a great education along with getting a chance to play in the Big Ten conference. It's everything I wanted in a school and it was just too hard for me to pass up the offer."

Arthurs also passed up several other college looks and offers to commit to the Wildcats.

"I had preferred walk on offers from Western Michigan and also Illinois State. Several other schools have been in contact with me and discussing offers. I was always hoping for a Northwestern offer and opportunity and it was really all about them all along in my recruiting process. I also just love getting to know the coaches at Northwestern including running back Lou Ayeni. I will basically play anywhere I can to help the team."

Arthurs is also geared up for the Tigers (6-3) Round 1 playoff game this week against Harlem (7-2).

"People don't know that we are playing with a chip on our shoulder this season. We had some big losses earlier in the season and everyone has been focused and we like playing as an underdog."

Jacob Arthurs is verbally committed to Northwestern.

