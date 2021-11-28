Recruit Roundup: A semi, a final and a Turkey Bowl

Northwestern's rough 2021 season wrapped up on Saturday in Champaign, but there are still a couple of Class of 2022 recruits in action to bring a smile to Wildcats fans’ faces. This week, the Turkey Bowl was not just in your backyard, a recruit led his program to the state title game for the eighth straight year and one commit's team fell short in the championship final. Here's this week's roundup:



Pulaski Academy advances to state title game, looks to defend title

Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy and running back Joseph Himon are back in the Arkansas 5A state title game for the eighth straight season after they beat undefeated Greenbrier, 38-28. The Bruins jumped out to a big lead, 29-0, before Greenbrier started to claw their way back into it. Himon starred with more than 200 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on the day. Per usual, Himon scored in all sorts of ways. A pair of scores came from Wildcat formation direct snaps, another on a deep jump-ball reception.

Himon will be the last recruit in action this season. Pulaski (12-1) will be looking to win its third straight Class 5A Arkansas state title this weekend against White Hall. This will be a rematch for the Bruins, who beat White Hall 63-28 earlier this season on October 8.



Loyola Blakefield redeems season with Turkey Bowl win

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka won their Turkey Bowl rivalry game with Calvert Hall, 41-35. The Dons were coming off a disappointing loss in the MIAA-B title game, but if you want to know which game they wanted more, just watch Saka's postgame fromThursday's win.

It was the 101st game in this annual rivalry, which broke its consecutive streak of 100 years only for the pandemic last year. The win by the Dons snapped a six-game losing streak to Calvert Hall. It is an impressive rivalry from a scheduling perspective alone. When the program's are at their best, like they were this year, they play for state titles. But the MIAA-A title game, which Calvert Hall won, and the MIAA-B title game, where Loyola Blakefield came up short against Concordia Prep, were played just five days prior, on Saturday, Nov. 20. That gave two vaunted high school programs an NFL-like schedule turnaround in order to get ready for the annual Turkey Bowl on the 25th. Loyola Blakefield finished their season 9-3 and second in the MIAA-B division after winning the regular season title, and Turkey Bowl champions for the first time in six years.



Maine South's season ends with Class 8A title game loss

Tight end Chris Petrucci was still out with an injury and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South lost to Lockport, 24-6, in the IHSA Class 8A title game. It marked an incredible turnaround for Lockport. The Porters finished 2018 0-9 and, two seasons later, hoisted the championship trophy in IHSA football's largest division. Lockport's defense limited Maine South to just one score as start running back Mike Sajenko had just 84 yards rushing. Rowan Keefe went 24 for 41 for 201 yards passing and scored the only TD on the ground, but he also suffered three interceptions. Lockport running back Ty Schultz was the difference maker on Saturday, with 32 carries for 231 yards and two TDs. For Petrucci and Maine South, it was a tough end to a tremendous season. Maine South finished 12-2 and won their Central Suburban League conference title. The Hawks reached 12 wins for the first time since they won a state title, one of the program's six, in 2010.



Completed seasons