WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Albright, Fleurima continue to roll

Two Wildcat recruits posted wins to remain undefeated, while another dropped a third game in four tries. Here's this week's roundup.



Albright and Grimsley cap undefeated regular season

Grimsley against Page is typically a heated crosstown rivalry game in Greensboro, N.C. But this year, it was no contest. 2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright and Grimsley capped its spring season with a 6-0 record by beating the 0-7 Pirates 42-7. Grimsley set the tone early as Myles Gowens scored on a pick-six on Page's first offensive possession. The Whirlies were up 14-0 when lightning delayed the game. When play resumed, it was more of the same as Page didn't get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter to spoil a potential shutout. Details of the game were not readily available, but Albright had one catch on Grimsley's opening drive. The No. 1-seeded Whirlies, Metro Conference champions, will open the 4A state playoffs against No. 8 East Forsyth (3-3).



Fleurima and Naperville Central destroy DeKalb

DeKalb was no match for undefeated Naperville (Ill.) Central on Friday night. The Redhawks ran for 306 yards while limiting the Barbs to just 79 in a 41-7 romp that initiated the use of a running clock in the second half. Northwestern 2022 wide receiver commit Reggie Fleurima had a 29-yard touchdown catch for Central (4-0), but the Redhawks didn't need his services very much. Leading rusher Antonio Torres didn't play, but his backup, Jaden McGill, wound up with 180 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Owen Prucha was 8 for 9 for 121 yards and four touchdowns. How dominant was Central's offense? They had eight possessions in the game; six of them ended with touchdowns, while the other two were stopped only by the end of each half. Meanwhile, DeKalb, which came into the game averaging 44 points per game, had just four rushing yards in the first half and didn't score until just 5:01 remained in the game. Next up for Naperville Central is a road game at Aurora Matea Valley on Friday night.



Carsello and GBN drop a hard-fought contest to New Trier

2021 offensive line signee Jackson Carsello and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North put up a fight against undefeated Winnetka New Trier, but the Spartans fell 15-6 to drop to 1-3 on the season. The Spartans scored at the end of the second quarter on an Avery Burrow nine-yard touchdown pass to pull to within 7-6 at halftime. But New Trier tacked on a third-quarter touchdown and a safety in the final period to salt away the win. Glenbrook North's defense came up with three turnovers to keep it close, but Carsello and the Spartan offense couldn't get anything going against a Trevian defense that has allowed just 20 points through four games. Glenbrook North will play at Skokie Niles West (0-2) on Friday night.



