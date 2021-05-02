 WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Albright wins thriller to advance to state title game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 09:19:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruit Roundup: Albright wins thriller to advance to state title game

Coach Darryl Brown and the Whirlies celebrate their regional title.
Coach Darryl Brown and the Whirlies celebrate their regional title. (Lynn Hey/News & Record)
Louie Vaccher
WildcatReport Publisher/Managing Editor

After the state of Illinois wrapped up its spring season last weekend, there is only one future Wildcat still playing: 2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley.

But he played in a game that had enough drama for the whole Northwestern class.

The Whirlies (9-0) trailed 14-7 at the half and 21-7 halfway through the third quarter, but they stunned Matthews (N.C.) Butler with two long touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder with just 14 seconds left to play, to pull out a stunning 28-21 victory.

The win gave the Whirlies the regional title and earned them a berth in the state championship game on Friday night. Ironically, Grimsley will be taking on Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, the alma mater of fellow 2021 signee Jacob Gill, who won't be playing because he enrolled early at Northwestern in January and just completed spring practice last week.

While Albright didn’t have a big game offensively, he had an impact as a defensive lineman, as Grimsley coach Darryl Brown decided to use one of his best players on both sides of the ball to counter Butler’s strong running game.

It didn't look like Grimsley would play for the state title until quarterback Alonza Barnett took over late in the game.

First, Barnett hit Tyson Resper for a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21 with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

That's the way the score stayed until Butler made a big mistake, trying a fake punt at midfield with 30 seconds left. The attempt failed and gave Grimsley the ball at the Bulldog 49-yard line.

It took Barnett and the Whirlies just one play to clinch the win, as Barnett connected on a 49-yard scoring strike to Christian Tutuh, who crossed the goal line with just 14 seconds left to set off the celebration.

The difference-maker for Grimsley was Barnett, who scored three of Grimsley's four TDs on a 26-yard run and two passes that covered a total of 107 yards. Jeiel Melton scored the other touchdown on a 40-yard run as all four of the Whirlies scores came on 25-plus yard plays.

Barnett finished 14-of-29 passing for 215 yards, but he also had two passes intercepted.

While Albright didn't figure into the scoring and had a quiet night offensively, he managed to make his presence as a defensive lineman. He spent much of the night disrupting the Butler backfield, according to a Greensboro News & Observer story.

“I knew all week about the personnel, and the way they run the ball we had to put it in," Albright told the News & Observer. "I did what my team asked me to do and went all-out tonight."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRod2VzdGVybi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvcmVjcnVpdC1yb3VuZHVwLWFsYnJpZ2h0LXdpbnMtdGhy aWxsZXItdG8tYWR2YW5jZS10by1zdGF0ZS10aXRsZS1nYW1lIgogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v cnRod2VzdGVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJlY3J1aXQtcm91bmR1 cC1hbGJyaWdodC13aW5zLXRocmlsbGVyLXRvLWFkdmFuY2UtdG8tc3RhdGUt dGl0bGUtZ2FtZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==