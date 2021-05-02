WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Albright wins thriller to advance to state title game

After the state of Illinois wrapped up its spring season last weekend, there is only one future Wildcat still playing: 2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley.

But he played in a game that had enough drama for the whole Northwestern class.

The Whirlies (9-0) trailed 14-7 at the half and 21-7 halfway through the third quarter, but they stunned Matthews (N.C.) Butler with two long touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder with just 14 seconds left to play, to pull out a stunning 28-21 victory.

The win gave the Whirlies the regional title and earned them a berth in the state championship game on Friday night. Ironically, Grimsley will be taking on Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, the alma mater of fellow 2021 signee Jacob Gill, who won't be playing because he enrolled early at Northwestern in January and just completed spring practice last week.

While Albright didn’t have a big game offensively, he had an impact as a defensive lineman, as Grimsley coach Darryl Brown decided to use one of his best players on both sides of the ball to counter Butler’s strong running game.

It didn't look like Grimsley would play for the state title until quarterback Alonza Barnett took over late in the game.