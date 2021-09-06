Recruit Roundup: All 15 future Cats in action over the weekend

If you’re disappointed with Northwestern’s season opening loss to Michigan State, the Class of 2022 is here to raise your spirits. For the first time this year we had all 15 commits play a game last week, with some dynamic and dominant performances across the country.



Fleurima's big night leads upset for Naperville Central

Naperville Central pulled off a massive upset over powerhouse Lincoln-Way East, 20-17. Wide receiver Reggie Fleurima put his stamp all over this game, finishing with eight catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. His monstrous performance featured his own 9-yard touchdown run, a 46-yard catch to set up their other touchdown and a 39-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal. Converted soccer player Seth Lendzion kicked the game-winner as time expired, ending Lincoln-Way East’s 21-game winning streak. Naperville Central (2-0) is on the road this week, travelling to play Novi (Mich.) Catholic Central.



Himon goes wild in Pulaski romp

Have you ever played Madden with all the sliders on, and on Rookie mode? That’s the kind of game Joseph Himon had for Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy on Saturday. In a 63-39 win over Madison (Miss.) Madison-Ridgeland Academy, he totaled more than 300 all-purpose yards. On the ground, he tallied 16 carries for 197 yards and four touchdowns. As a receiver, he finished with 12 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIG9mICYjMzk7MjIgSm9lIEhpbW9uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9zZXBoSGltb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvc2VwaEhpbW9uPC9hPiBpbiBQdWxhc2tpIEFjYWRlbXkg dnMgTWFkaXNvbiBSaWRnZWxhbmQgYmFybiBidXJuZXIhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmlnNzNtaWxsZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJpZzczbWlsbGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FSUHJlcFNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVJQ cmVwU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Jv Y2t0b3duc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByb2NrdG93bnNw b3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rX3N1dGhl cmxhbmRIVFA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtfc3V0aGVybGFuZEhU UDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BckVsaXRlMTAw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBckVsaXRlMTAwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phaWRUYXlsb3JMaXZlP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWlkVGF5bG9yTGl2ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXlNZWFkb3JzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKYXlNZWFkb3JzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VUVGF5bG9yNzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVUVGF5bG9y Nzk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEFCcnVpbkZv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQQUJydWluRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tenU2cVlXOXZTIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vbXp1NnFZVzl2UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDLk8uRSBGaWxt cyAoQENydW5rZE91dEVudCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DcnVua2RPdXRFbnQvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzQzMzI3NDk0NTI2OTc2MDM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The crazy part about that 1:12 highlight reel is that it doesn’t do his 94-yard rushing touchdown full justice. Look at this one:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIFJCIEpvZSBIaW1vbiAoUHVsYXNraSBBY2FkZW15KSBvdXQg aGVyZSBkb2luZyBKb2UgSGltb24gdGhpbmdzLiA5NCB5YXJkZXIuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9zZXBoSGltb24/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvc2VwaEhpbW9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JpZzczbWlsbGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBiaWc3M21pbGxlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SUmFpbndhdGVyMTAzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUlJhaW53 YXRlcjEwMzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWFy bEdpbGwxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWFybEdpbGwxMDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FVFRheWxvcjc5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFVFRheWxvcjc5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1pbHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE5VRkJGYW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zSEZK UUdmdkN0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0hGSlFHZnZDdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBQcmVwIFNwb3J0cyAoQEFSUHJlcFNwb3J0cykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BUlByZXBTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVz LzE0MzQwMDA4NzQ0MzU3MTUwNzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pulaski (2-0) travels to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy this week. Maybe Lipscomb can hold them under 60 points.



Howard and IMG rack up another blowout

A week after the nationally televised beat down/debacle that was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy vs. Bishop Sycamore, safety Trevon Howard and the Ascenders trounced a real school, Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle, 58-7. This concludes their Ohio trip with a 2-0 record and a combined score of 116-7. The Ascenders keep taking care of business this season as one of the most formidable squads in the country. Howard and their stifling defense are key components, allowing 22 total points through their first three weeks. Howard also now has bragging rights over injured Wildcat running back Cam Porter, a LaSalle alumnus. IMG (3-0) returns home to host Miami Northwestern.



Smith scores both TDs in Oak Mountain win

Evan Smith and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain edged out Gadsden City 17-7 last week. Smith continues to shine as a quarterback despite being slotted in at cornerback for his future Wildcat career. He finished with more than 200 all-purpose yards and both Oak Mountain touchdowns per the Shelby County Reporter. Oak Mountain (3-0) looks to stay undefeated when they go on the road against Vestavia Hills this week.



Brus scores two TDs as Glendora makes it two straight

Glendora (Calif.) continued its strong start to the season with a 28-14 win over Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak in a rivalry game for The Mayor’s Trophy. Linebacker Braydon Brus, nicknamed “The Bus”, kept rolling as the feature back for Glendora's offense. He finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also had a strong stretch in the late third quarter where he recovered a fumble, then capped the ensuing drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. Glendora (3-0) travels to Hacienda Heights (Calif.) Los Altos next week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbGVuZG9yYSBSQiBCcmF5ZG9uIEJydXMgYWZ0ZXIgc2NvcmluZyB0 d28gVERzIGFuZCBncmFiYmluZyBhIGZ1bWJsZSBpbiAyOC0xNCB3aW4gb3Zl ciBDaGFydGVyIE9hayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlJpUjBYYWZG SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJSaVIwWGFmRko8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg RnJlZCBKLiBSb2JsZWRvIPCfkajwn4+74oCN8J+SuyAoQFNHVk5TcG9ydHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0dWTlNwb3J0cy9zdGF0 dXMvMTQzNDAyNTMwMzM3NDg5NzE1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Firestone and not-so-Niceville roll

Niceville (Fla.) didn't live up to its name on Friday, hurting Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee’s feelings with a 39-0 victory. Future defensive tackle Austin Firestone was living in the back field; Twitter is littered with clips like these:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdXN0aW5GaXJl c3RvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF1c3RpbkZpcmVzdG9uMTwv YT4gbWF5IHNldCBhIHRhY2tsZSByZWNvcmQgdG9uaWdodC4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05JSzIxYWxCbTQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSUsy MWFsQm00PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNldGggU3RyaW5nZXIgKEBTZXRoU253 ZmRuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NldGhTbndmZG4v c3RhdHVzLzE0MzM5NTIwODYzMjUxNzQyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Firestone continues to make a name for himself this season as Niceville has set the tone at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, spearheaded by his efforts. The Eagles (2-0) travel to Fort Walton Beach this week.



Fitzgerald, Dallas Jesuit blitzed by Rockwall

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit dropped their Week 2 game to Rockwall, 75-28. Fitzgerald was one of the lone bright spots, posting a 49-yard reception that set up a Jesuit touchdown. But the Rockwall offense had too much firepower . Rockwall beat Jesuit by air and on the ground. Mississippi State commit Braedyn Locke threw for 413 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Zach Hernandez rushed for 196 yards and three scores. Jesuit (1-1) looks to get back on track this week when they host Choctaw (Okla.).



Jaquez and St. Augustine bounce back from loss

Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep and defensive end Denis Jaquez rebounded from a Week 1 defeat to beat Lawrenceville Notre Dame 51-21. St. Augustine got out to a strong start by scoring on all of its five first half possessions, and secured the win behind running back Kanye Udoh’s 182 yards and four touchdowns. St. Augustine (1-1) will be at home next week against Williamstown.



Another drubbing for McGuire and Marist

Offensive lineman Deuce McGuire and Marist continued to lay the smack down as they kick off their season. Last week, it was a 49-0 win over Chicago Curie; this week it was a 45-7 drubbing of Oak Lawn Richards. Marist’s (2-0) opponent next is Nazareth Academy, who has uncharacteristically started the season 0-2. Look for Marist to get their first real test when they host Chicago Mt. Carmel in Week 4.



Petrucci and Maine South knock off No. 1

Maine South beat Warren Township 10-2 last week, toppling the Chicago Sun-Times’ top ranked team in Class 8A. It's been a quiet start to the season for tight end Chris Petrucci so far, but his team is off and running. It does not get much tougher than gutting out road wins against Stevenson and Warren in the first two weeks of the season. Maine South is on its way to putting together another dominant season for one of the power programs in the Chicagoland area. The Red Hawks (2-0) should get a chance to take a breath when they host winless Fremd this week.



Turner and Lone Star lose a shootout

Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star and Devin Turner lost a shootout with Aledo, 45-35, last week. Lone Star faced a ton of adversity this game, including the loss of senior quarterback and Oklahoma State commit Garrett Rangel to a lower-body injury, forcing junior Gabriel Barrientes to step in. Lone Star was down 28-7 at the half and closed the gap to 38-35 behind a strong performance from Barrientes. But they ultimately came up short against the No. 1 team in Texas’ Class 5A Division II. Lone Star (1-1) hosts Frisco (Tex.) Hermitage this week.



Tough loss for Saka in opener

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka came up just short in their 2021 curtain raiser, losing a tight one to Annapolis St. Mary’s, 14-12. This was a battle between two strong Maryland programs as Loyola Blakefield moves to the MIAA B Conference. St. Mary’s running back Wyatt Cotton starred with 242 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Loyola Blakefield (0-1) is a force in Maryland high school football and won’t stay down for long. The Dons will look for their first win this week against Baltimore (Md.) Boys Latin.



Herzog and Blue Valley drop one to rival

Nick Herzog and Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley lost their opener, 35-21, to crosstown rival Blue Valley North West. A 14-0 Blue Valley run five minutes out of a third-quarter lightning delay tied the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers came up short in the rivalry game. This week, Blue Valley (0-1) takes on Lenexa St. James Academy at home.



Smith and Paint Branch coast to win

Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch opened their season with a 44-7 blowout win over Kensington Einstein. The Panthers got up big quickly with a 36-0 halftime lead, fueled by safety Octavian Smith’s play on both sides of the ball. The Paint Branch offense is run through its quarterback Smith, and he dominated throwing and running the ball. The clock was running for almost the entire second half. Paint Branch (1-0) will match up with Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard this week.



Turner and McGill-Toolen lose a heartbreaker