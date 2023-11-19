It was another clean sweep last week: the Wildcats dispatched Purdue, 23-15, at home, and the four commits still playing their senior seasons all advanced to the next round of their playoffs. A cornerback's defense stood tall on a two-point conversion to complete an upset, a running back broke the 4,000-yard barrier and another defensive back is on the precipice of winning the most games in his school's history. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Frederick Douglass shocks top-seeded Male in quarterfinals

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass is one game away from playing for a state title after a one-point win over Male, 21-20. Male, which had lost just one game, came into the game as the top-seeded favorite to take the KHSAA Class 6A state title. Terrion Hicks and the Broncos set the record straight by stuffing the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter when they attempted to take a late lead with a two-point conversion. Thanks to that stop, the Broncos have now held their opponents to fewer than 21 points in six of their last seven games, winning all six. Frederick Douglass (8-4) has a barnburner of a rematch this week in the Class 6A semifinals, Louisville Trinity. The two teams clashed back on August 25, and the Broncos came out with a 17-14 win. If the Broncos want to complete their run for a Class 6A title in their first season in the division, they'll need to beat the Shamrocks one more time.



Bradley Central advances to state semifinals for the first time

Beating Bearden was so nice, Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams had to do it twice. The Bears beat Bearden, 34-14, just three weeks after beating them, 46-14, on Oct. 17. Williams and the defense were stalwart once again, holding their opponent to 14 or fewer points for the fourth straight game, and holding Bearden under 100 yards of total offense. Williams and this senior class means that Bradley Central will play a 14th game for the first time in program history, per the Chattanoogan. The program has an undefeated state title from 1976, but did so in an abridged playoff format that gave the Bears a 13-0 record. Bradley Central (13-0) hosts three-time defending state champion Oakland this week with a chance to go to the state title game.



Christ Church grinds out win over Blackville-Hilda

Dashun Reeder and Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church scored fewer than 30 points for the first time since their loss to Riverside on Sept. 8, but they still picked up a 27-7 win over Blackville-Hilda to advance to the SCHSL Class A semifinals. Reeder ripped off a long touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 14-7 lead they would hold the rest of the way. Reeder was also recognized at Christ Church before the game last week for becoming the program's all-time leading rusher, with more than 4,000 yards on the ground.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gc2VuaW9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF5XzJ4bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QERheV8yeGxsPC9hPiAmIzM5OzI0LCB3aG8gaGFzIHNldCB0aGUgQ0NFUyBy ZWNvcmQgZm9yIHJ1c2hpbmcgeWFyZHMsIHdpdGggb3ZlciA0LDAwMCBmb3Ig aGlzIGhpZ2ggc2Nob29sIGNhcmVlciEgSGVyZSYjMzk7cyB0byBhdCBsZWFz dCBvbmUgbW9yZSBnYW1lIHRvIGFkZCB0byB0aGlzIHRvdGFsIG51bWJlciBv biBGcmlkYXkgbmlnaHQgdnMgQmxhY2t2aWxsZS1IaWxkYSEgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dvY2F2cz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2dvY2F2czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFHR1BwYTZJQlgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xR0dQ cGE2SUJYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENDRVMgQXRobGV0aWNzIChAY2Nlc2F0 aGxldGljcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jY2VzYXRo bGV0aWNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI0NTE3NTU3ODEyNzgxMjkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Christ Church (11-2) will see a familiar face in the semis: St. Joseph's Catholic. Christ Church won their earlier matchup, 35-21, on Oct. 20.



St. Edward drubs Medina for regional championship

Medina's Cinderella run as the sixth seed in Division I, Region I of the OHSAA playoffs came to swift end when they met Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and Troy Regovich. Regovich and the Eagles dispatched Medina, 42-7, for their fourth straight playoff win and the Region I championship. The Eagles have won their four postseason matchups by a combined score of 160-24. The Battling Bees, yes, the Battling Bees, tied the game at seven early with a 77-yard touchdown pass, but then Regovich and the defense clamped down and the Eagles offense rattled off 35 unanswered points. St. Edward (13-1) plays one-loss Hilliard Bradley this week in the OSHAA Division I state semifinal.



Completed seasons