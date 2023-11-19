Recruit Roundup: Another winning weekend for NU, Class of 2024
It was another clean sweep last week: the Wildcats dispatched Purdue, 23-15, at home, and the four commits still playing their senior seasons all advanced to the next round of their playoffs.
A cornerback's defense stood tall on a two-point conversion to complete an upset, a running back broke the 4,000-yard barrier and another defensive back is on the precipice of winning the most games in his school's history.
Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.
Frederick Douglass shocks top-seeded Male in quarterfinals
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass is one game away from playing for a state title after a one-point win over Male, 21-20.
Male, which had lost just one game, came into the game as the top-seeded favorite to take the KHSAA Class 6A state title. Terrion Hicks and the Broncos set the record straight by stuffing the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter when they attempted to take a late lead with a two-point conversion.
Thanks to that stop, the Broncos have now held their opponents to fewer than 21 points in six of their last seven games, winning all six.
Frederick Douglass (8-4) has a barnburner of a rematch this week in the Class 6A semifinals, Louisville Trinity.
The two teams clashed back on August 25, and the Broncos came out with a 17-14 win. If the Broncos want to complete their run for a Class 6A title in their first season in the division, they'll need to beat the Shamrocks one more time.
Bradley Central advances to state semifinals for the first time
Beating Bearden was so nice, Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams had to do it twice.
The Bears beat Bearden, 34-14, just three weeks after beating them, 46-14, on Oct. 17. Williams and the defense were stalwart once again, holding their opponent to 14 or fewer points for the fourth straight game, and holding Bearden under 100 yards of total offense.
Williams and this senior class means that Bradley Central will play a 14th game for the first time in program history, per the Chattanoogan. The program has an undefeated state title from 1976, but did so in an abridged playoff format that gave the Bears a 13-0 record.
Bradley Central (13-0) hosts three-time defending state champion Oakland this week with a chance to go to the state title game.
Christ Church grinds out win over Blackville-Hilda
Dashun Reeder and Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church scored fewer than 30 points for the first time since their loss to Riverside on Sept. 8, but they still picked up a 27-7 win over Blackville-Hilda to advance to the SCHSL Class A semifinals.
Reeder ripped off a long touchdown run to give the Cavaliers a 14-7 lead they would hold the rest of the way. Reeder was also recognized at Christ Church before the game last week for becoming the program's all-time leading rusher, with more than 4,000 yards on the ground.
Christ Church (11-2) will see a familiar face in the semis: St. Joseph's Catholic. Christ Church won their earlier matchup, 35-21, on Oct. 20.
St. Edward drubs Medina for regional championship
Medina's Cinderella run as the sixth seed in Division I, Region I of the OHSAA playoffs came to swift end when they met Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and Troy Regovich.
Regovich and the Eagles dispatched Medina, 42-7, for their fourth straight playoff win and the Region I championship. The Eagles have won their four postseason matchups by a combined score of 160-24.
The Battling Bees, yes, the Battling Bees, tied the game at seven early with a 77-yard touchdown pass, but then Regovich and the defense clamped down and the Eagles offense rattled off 35 unanswered points.
St. Edward (13-1) plays one-loss Hilliard Bradley this week in the OSHAA Division I state semifinal.
Completed seasons
WR Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey finished their season 10-1.
DL Braxton Strong and Peru (Ind.) finished their season 9-1.
OL Gabe VanSickle and Coopersville (Mich.) finished their season 8-3.
DE Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area finished their season 5-4.
OL Idrys Cotton and Canton (Mich.) Plymouth finished their season 4-5.
OL Aiden Newbill and Pflugerville (Tex.) John B. Connally finished their season 3-7.
TE Patrick Schaller and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North finished their season 2-7.