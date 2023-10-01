Northwestern came up short against Penn State, but their Class of 2024 prospects continue to star. A defensive end had a pick-6 and a passing touchdown, an offensive tackle won Homecoming king and a wide receiver went off in his team's sixth straight win. The commits went 4-2 this week, and many of them have hit the final third of their senior regular seasons in their sixth or seventh week of play. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Campbell takes interception to the house in huge win over Glen Lake

Two-way star Callen Campell showed off his versatility and athleticism as Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area crushed Glen Lake last week, 50-7. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder scored through the air with a passing touchdown, and on defense when he jumped a flat route and took the interception 30 yards for the touchdown. The Blue Devils defense, led by Campbell, has been absolutely dominant so far. They've allowed 14 or fewer points in five of their six games.

Sault Area (4-2) plays at Alpena this week.



VanSickle wins Homecoming king after big game over Hamilton

Coopersville (Mich.) dominated Hamilton, 42-6, last week, but that might not be what Gabe VanSickle remembers about the weekend a few years down the road. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle was named Coopersville's Homecoming king.

The Broncos offense continues to roll, putting up 40 or more points in all four of their wins. Coopersville (4-2) hosts Fruitport this week.



Groves puts up 166 yards and two touchdowns in win over Prospect

Last year's Hersey-Prospect game unknowingly starred a Northwestern commit on both sides of the aisle and Carson Grove's Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey Huskies narrowly pulled out a 41-34 overtime win. This year, with Frank Covey IV gone from Prospect and Grove in his senior season, Hersey took care of business and thumped the Knights, 28-3. Grove starred with nine catches for 166 yards, scoring on a receiving touchdown plus a rushing touchdown on a direct snap. Check out his 40-yard score in the second clip from Hersey 2025 QB Colton Gumino's highlights.

The focus Grove drew as a receiver also opened it up Hersey running back, Nasir McKenzie, who ran for more than 200 yards. "We open up with our passes and teams start doubling Carson (Grove)," McKenzie told the Daily Herald. "It makes my job a lot easier." "When you have a player like Carson, you know he is going to draw attention," Hersey head coach Tom Nelson said in the same article. "You have to have plays off that." Hersey (6-0) plays at Rolling Meadows this week.



Regovich and St. Edward continue to roll

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward took their loss to Massillon three weeks ago personally, and have demolished their last two opponents. This time it was St. Ignatius, by a score of 42-7. It's the second straight week that Troy Regovich and the Eagles defense have allowed seven points or fewer. This was the seventh straight win in the rivalry for the Eagles. Regovich has never lost in the series. St. Edward (6-1) hosts Clarkson North, all the way from Alaska, this week.



Plymouth and Cotton lose shootout with Novi

Canton (Mich.) Plymouth and Idrys Cotton lit up the scoreboard but still went home with a 48-45 loss to Novi. Cotton and the Wildcat offensive line paved the way for 382 rushing yards. Unfortunately, Novi exceeded that through the air. Their quarterback threw for 383 yards and five touchdowns, including the game winner on the last play of the game.

Plymouth (2-4) plays Brighton this week.



Glenbrook North's struggles continue against Maine South

Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North's lost to Maine South last week, 52-15. The Spartans were outmatched against the IHSA Class 8A powerhouse, the alma mater of Northwestern alum Peter Skoronski and current tight end Chris Petrucci. Tight end Patrick Schaller visited Northwestern for its game against Penn State, and it may have been a painful case of deja vu. Schaller and the Spartans, much like the Wildcats, played a close first half: GBN led 7-0 and then 15-14. But Maine South rattled off a 31-0 second half to secure the win, much like the Nittany Lions, who outscored Northwestern 31-3 after halftime. Glenbrook North (1-5) looks to snap its five-game losing streak this week when they play at New Trier.



Idle