Recruit Roundup: Cat commits keep rolling
Northwestern disappointed in Lincoln over the weekend, but its commits balled out.
Most teams are kicking it into high gear as they near the playoffs, with several remaining undefeated.
Here’s how Northwestern's Class of 2022 commitments fared over the weekend.
Naperville Central loses rivalry game to Naperville North
Reggie Fleurima and Naperville Central lost to Naperville North, 38-27. It was an unusually large margin for a team that has played tight games all season, and the Redhawks dropped down to 3-3.
Naperville North was led on the ground by senior running back Ethan Robert, who rushed for 287 yards and two touchdowns to pull off the upset. Naperville North's quarterback, Aidan Gray, just visited Northwestern last weekend for the Ohio game, was efficient, with 153 yards and a touchdown on 16-18 passing.
Naperville Central (3-3) hosts Dekalb this week.
Himon rushes for three touchdowns in big Pulaski win
Running back Joseph Himon put on a show again last week.
Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy scored 60 or more points for the fourth time this season and beat Argyle Liberty Christian, 63-14.
Himon continues to shine this season, he tallied 12 carries for 221 yards and three rushing touchdowns this game.
Here is one of those three, with Himon putting his speed on display out of the halftime break.
Pulaski (4-1) heads back to Arkansas, but stays on the road, playing at White Hall this week.
Howard and undefeated IMG idle this week
Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy have a pair of bye weeks. The Ascenders will resume their season next week against Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore on 10/15.
Smith scored five TDs out of bye week
Future Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith scored five touchdowns as Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain crushed Spain Park, 35-7.
Smith continues to put up numbers by land and air, accounting for all five Oak Mountain touchdowns. He rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns, with 80 passing yards and a touchdown passing.
Oak Mountain (5-1) hosts Tuscaloosa County this week.
"The Bus" leads Glendora to win in battle of the unbeatens
Glendora (Calif.) and Ayala both came into Glendora undefeated, but Ayala left with the loss.
Glendora won the matchup of 6-0 teams, 21-7 as future linebacker Braydon Brus led the way with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The defense was a force too, holding Ayala to just seven points, when their offense was averaging more than 35 a game headed into the matchup.
Brus showed on this touchdown that "the Bus" has some speed, not just power.
Glendora (7-0) hosts Colony this week.
Firestone and Niceville win comfortably again
Niceville (Fla.) continues to cruise this season, beating Crestview 42-21.
Crestview made it look slightly closer than it actually was, the Eagles were up 42-7 at halftime.
Austin Firestone was living in the backfield again. He didn't get the sack here, but this video is a quick peek at what Florida quarterbacks have to deal with this season.
Niceville (6-0) hosts Miami Edison this week.
Fitzgerald closes out Jesuit win in the fourth quarter with TD, INT
Safety Robert Fitzgerald flashed his two-way skills with a rushing touchdown to take the lead, and the interception to seal the win in the fourth quarter of Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit's 48-45 home win over Lake Highlands.
Jesuit got down early 14-0, and 21-7, but rallied late for the win.
Fitzgerald's monster game wasn't just in the fourth quarter: he finished with 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The interception was not his only turnover either, he added in a fumble recovery too.
Jesuit (4-1) hosts MacArthur this week.
Jaquez, St. Augustine shut out Lenape
Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez bumped their winning streak up to five with a 36-0 win over Lenape.
The Hermits defense was especially stingy this week, allowing Lenape to gain well under 100 yards and keeping them completely off the scoreboard.
This week St. Augustine (5-1) will be on the road at Absecon Holy Spirit.
Marist loses close one to Loyola Academy
Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire came up short against Class 8A powerhouse Loyola Academy, 33-21.
The game was closer than the score makes it look, Marist got as close as down 26-21 in the fourth quarter, but another Loyola touchdown on a fake field goal put the game away for good.
Marist fell to 4-2, but those losses came to two of the premier teams in the state in Mt. Carmel and Loyola. The Redhawks are far from done this year.
Marist (4-2) hosts Joe Spivak's alma mater, Montini Catholic, this week.
Petrucci scores two fourth-quarter TDs to lead Maine South to win
Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South beat Glenbrook South, 32-17.
The homecoming win was more of a nail biter than it looks, the Hawks went into the fourth quarter down 17-6.
Petrucci had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on each side of the ball. He gave Maine South the lead for good, putting them up 18-17, with a 7-yard touchdown reception with 6:49 remaining. Then, he sealed the game for good with a 23-yard interception returned for a touchdown to arrive at the final score of 32-17.
Maine South (5-1) travel to Niles West this week.
Turner and Lone Star come back from bye with blowout
Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star put the hurt on Frisco Reedy with a 42-6 win.
Running back and Boise State commit Ashton Jeanty scored all six Lone Star touchdowns in a game that was over early. The Rangers were up 28-0 in the second quarter.
It also marked the return of Oklahoma State commit quarterback Garret Rangel for Lone Star.
Lone Star (4-1) played on Thursday last week, so they had an extra day of prep to host Denton this week.
Loyola Blakefield defense continues to lock down opponents
Twelve points in four weeks. That is how much Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka have allowed their last four games.
This week's victim was Brooklandville St. Paul's, which was smothered 36-0.
The Dons' win streak is up to four, with two shutouts and two games allowing six points. Saka and this defense are not to be trifled with this season; even in their Week 1 loss, they only allowed just 14 points.
Loyola Blakefield (4-1) hosts Owing Mills McDonogh this week.
Herzog and Blue Valley continue to light up the scoreboard
Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley beat rival Blue Valley North, 45-23.
Offensive lineman Nick Herzog and the Tigers went back and forth early with the Mustangs, but after running back Michael Solomon extended the lead to 14-9 with a rushing touchdown and Blue Valley never trailed again.
This week, Blue Valley (4-1) takes on Bishop Miege at home.
Turner's pick seals McGill-Toolen win
Cornerback Braden Turner and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen lost their shutout streak, but still beat Baldwin County, 31-21.
Turner sealed the deal with a fourth quarter interception as the Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight.
Running back Braylon McReynolds had a bell cow rushing performance, running for 336 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries.
McGill-Toolen (4-2) travels to Robertsdale this week.