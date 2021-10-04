Recruit Roundup: Cat commits keep rolling

Northwestern disappointed in Lincoln over the weekend, but its commits balled out. Most teams are kicking it into high gear as they near the playoffs, with several remaining undefeated. Here’s how Northwestern's Class of 2022 commitments fared over the weekend.



Naperville Central loses rivalry game to Naperville North

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville Central lost to Naperville North, 38-27. It was an unusually large margin for a team that has played tight games all season, and the Redhawks dropped down to 3-3. Naperville North was led on the ground by senior running back Ethan Robert, who rushed for 287 yards and two touchdowns to pull off the upset. Naperville North's quarterback, Aidan Gray, just visited Northwestern last weekend for the Ohio game, was efficient, with 153 yards and a touchdown on 16-18 passing. Naperville Central (3-3) hosts Dekalb this week.



Himon rushes for three touchdowns in big Pulaski win

Running back Joseph Himon put on a show again last week. Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy scored 60 or more points for the fourth time this season and beat Argyle Liberty Christian, 63-14. Himon continues to shine this season, he tallied 12 carries for 221 yards and three rushing touchdowns this game. Here is one of those three, with Himon putting his speed on display out of the halftime break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvc2VwaEhpbW9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3NlcGhIaW1vbjwvYT4gd2l0aCB0 aGUgYmlnIHJ1biByaWdodCBhZnRlciBoYWxmIHRpbWUuIFdoaWxlIFBBIGlz IHVwIDU2LSAxNCBvdmVyIExpYmVydHkgQ2hyaXN0aWFuIFdhcnJpb3JzIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CV280bjJEQVo3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vQldvNG4yREFaNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYXNob24gTWNraW5uZXkg KEBSYXNob25NY2tpbm5leSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SYXNob25NY2tpbm5leS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NDEyNTI4MTk5MjcwODA5Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pulaski (4-1) heads back to Arkansas, but stays on the road, playing at White Hall this week.



Howard and undefeated IMG idle this week

Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy have a pair of bye weeks. The Ascenders will resume their season next week against Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore on 10/15.



Smith scored five TDs out of bye week

Future Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith scored five touchdowns as Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain crushed Spain Park, 35-7. Smith continues to put up numbers by land and air, accounting for all five Oak Mountain touchdowns. He rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns, with 80 passing yards and a touchdown passing.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RQiBFdmFuIFNtaXRoIChPYWsgTW91bnRhaW4pIHZzIFNwYWluIFBh cmsgfCBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBjb21taXRtZW50IHwgY29t cGxldGVkIDktb2YtMTIgcGFzc2luZyBmb3IgODAgeWFyZHMgJmFtcDsgVEQg fCBydXNoZWQgZm9yIDE4OSB5YXJkcyBvbiAxMiBjYXJyaWVzICZhbXA7IDQg VEQmIzM5O3M8YnI+RnVsbCB2aWRlbyBjbGljayBiZWxvdzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JaGtsWjQ0TUJnIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSWhrbFo0NE1C ZzwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zvb3RiYWxsT21o cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARm9vdGJhbGxPbWhzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V2YW5zbWl0eXk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGV2YW5zbWl0eXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVGQlJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE5VRkJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1pbHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5VRkJG YW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PWGhFUGF1M0NBIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1hoRVBhdTNDQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGFi YW1hN0FGb290YmFsbCAoQEFMN0FGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BTDdBRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDM4MTMxMDI4 MzE3NDI5ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oak Mountain (5-1) hosts Tuscaloosa County this week.



"The Bus" leads Glendora to win in battle of the unbeatens

Glendora (Calif.) and Ayala both came into Glendora undefeated, but Ayala left with the loss. Glendora won the matchup of 6-0 teams, 21-7 as future linebacker Braydon Brus led the way with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The defense was a force too, holding Ayala to just seven points, when their offense was averaging more than 35 a game headed into the matchup. Brus showed on this touchdown that "the Bus" has some speed, not just power.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmF5ZG9uIEJydXMgMTMgeWFyZHMgZm9yIHRoZSBURCBhbmQgNy0w IEdsZW5kb3JhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lY1psVmhVbU02Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWNabFZoVW1NNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGcmVk IEouIFJvYmxlZG8g8J+RqPCfj7vigI3wn5K7IChAU0dWTlNwb3J0cykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TR1ZOU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8x NDQ0MTIzMDQ3NzgzMzI5Nzk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Glendora (7-0) hosts Colony this week.



Firestone and Niceville win comfortably again

Niceville (Fla.) continues to cruise this season, beating Crestview 42-21. Crestview made it look slightly closer than it actually was, the Eagles were up 42-7 at halftime. Austin Firestone was living in the backfield again. He didn't get the sack here, but this video is a quick peek at what Florida quarterbacks have to deal with this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIHdhdGNoaW5nIG15IGJveSBwbGF5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXVzdGluRmlyZXN0b24xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBBdXN0aW5GaXJlc3RvbjE8L2E+IFdvdyEg8J+RgPCfpK88YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29FYWdsZXM/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0VhZ2xlczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RJY21LTWJ5bDciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9USWNtS01ieWw3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvc2hhIEZpcmVzdG9u ZSAoQGpveWludGhlcHJvY2VzcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qb3lpbnRoZXByb2Nlc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ0NDk1Mjg4ODM2NDY0 NjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Niceville (6-0) hosts Miami Edison this week.





Fitzgerald closes out Jesuit win in the fourth quarter with TD, INT

Safety Robert Fitzgerald flashed his two-way skills with a rushing touchdown to take the lead, and the interception to seal the win in the fourth quarter of Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit's 48-45 home win over Lake Highlands. Jesuit got down early 14-0, and 21-7, but rallied late for the win. Fitzgerald's monster game wasn't just in the fourth quarter: he finished with 177 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The interception was not his only turnover either, he added in a fumble recovery too. Jesuit (4-1) hosts MacArthur this week.



Jaquez, St. Augustine shut out Lenape

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez bumped their winning streak up to five with a 36-0 win over Lenape. The Hermits defense was especially stingy this week, allowing Lenape to gain well under 100 yards and keeping them completely off the scoreboard. This week St. Augustine (5-1) will be on the road at Absecon Holy Spirit.



Marist loses close one to Loyola Academy

Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire came up short against Class 8A powerhouse Loyola Academy, 33-21. The game was closer than the score makes it look, Marist got as close as down 26-21 in the fourth quarter, but another Loyola touchdown on a fake field goal put the game away for good. Marist fell to 4-2, but those losses came to two of the premier teams in the state in Mt. Carmel and Loyola. The Redhawks are far from done this year. Marist (4-2) hosts Joe Spivak's alma mater, Montini Catholic, this week.



Petrucci scores two fourth-quarter TDs to lead Maine South to win

Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South beat Glenbrook South, 32-17. The homecoming win was more of a nail biter than it looks, the Hawks went into the fourth quarter down 17-6. Petrucci had a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on each side of the ball. He gave Maine South the lead for good, putting them up 18-17, with a 7-yard touchdown reception with 6:49 remaining. Then, he sealed the game for good with a 23-yard interception returned for a touchdown to arrive at the final score of 32-17. Maine South (5-1) travel to Niles West this week.



Turner and Lone Star come back from bye with blowout

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star put the hurt on Frisco Reedy with a 42-6 win. Running back and Boise State commit Ashton Jeanty scored all six Lone Star touchdowns in a game that was over early. The Rangers were up 28-0 in the second quarter. It also marked the return of Oklahoma State commit quarterback Garret Rangel for Lone Star. Lone Star (4-1) played on Thursday last week, so they had an extra day of prep to host Denton this week.



Loyola Blakefield defense continues to lock down opponents

Twelve points in four weeks. That is how much Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka have allowed their last four games. This week's victim was Brooklandville St. Paul's, which was smothered 36-0. The Dons' win streak is up to four, with two shutouts and two games allowing six points. Saka and this defense are not to be trifled with this season; even in their Week 1 loss, they only allowed just 14 points. Loyola Blakefield (4-1) hosts Owing Mills McDonogh this week.



Herzog and Blue Valley continue to light up the scoreboard

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley beat rival Blue Valley North, 45-23. Offensive lineman Nick Herzog and the Tigers went back and forth early with the Mustangs, but after running back Michael Solomon extended the lead to 14-9 with a rushing touchdown and Blue Valley never trailed again. This week, Blue Valley (4-1) takes on Bishop Miege at home.



Turner's pick seals McGill-Toolen win