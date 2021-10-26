Recruit Roundup: Cats commits continue to post impressive wins
The Class of 2022 continues to be a catharsis for Northwestern fans this year, and if you want to take your mind off last week's 33-7 loss in the Big House, the commits are here for you.
Buckle up, because this week we have the last games of the regular season in Illinois, a retroactive forfeiture that marred an undefeated season, and one commit who scored four touchdowns on six carries.
Here is this week's roundup:
Naperville Central beats Metea Valley in back-to-back weeks
Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central probably felt like they were seeing double when they played Metea Valley for the second straight week, but it was the same result: a Naperville Central win.
The Redhawks won big again, building off the 43-14 win two weeks ago to post a 45-21 victory.
Fleurima starred in the first win over Metea Valley with three touchdowns, but this time it was running back Tyler Dodd that showed out with 191 yards and four touchdowns.
Naperville Central (6-3) finishes their regular season on a three game winning streak, and will have an opportunity for some revenge in the IHSA 8A playoffs, when they play rival Naperville North this week in the matchup of the 16th and 17th seeds. Npaerville North beat Central earlier this month.
Himon posts absurd stat line to lead Pulaski to win
Running back Joseph Himon has had plenty of highlights and eye-popping numbers this season, but his stat line from Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy's recent 63-14 win over Little Rock Christian Academy could take the cake.
Himon ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries. That adds up to a ridiculous average of 33.5 yards per carry as the Bruins put up their sixth win with 60 or more points this season.
Himon had touchdown runs of 30, 24, 75 and 55 yards as the Bruins built up a 49-7 halftime lead. Here is one of Himon's four scores on the day:
Pulaski (7-1) hosts Beebe for their last regular-season home game this week.
IMG rolls against Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis
Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy made their presence known with a 49-8 beatdown of Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis in Mississippi.
For the Northwestern fans that follow IHSA football, this is a good contextualization of just how loaded this IMG team is. East St. Louis was coming into this game on an unbelievable tear, winning their last five games by a cumulative score of 298-2. Howard and the defense grounded the Flyers, holding them to just eight points.
The Ascenders turned that team into their own highlight reel, here is Howard soaring over a blocker for a sack
The barnstorming and still undefeated Ascenders (8-0) travel to Alabama to play Auburn (the high school) this week.
Oak Mountain loses back-to-back games as Smith remains out with injury
Northwestern CB commit Evan Smith remained on the sidelines, and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain clearly struggled without their quarterback.
The Eagles lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, dropping a 28-7 decision to Hewitt-Trussville.
Oak Mountain (6-3) has not released a timetable for Smith's return and hosts Clay-Chalkville this Thursday.
Glendora keeps undefeated season alive with win over Los Osos
Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus beat Los Osos, 24-7.
The Tartans are heading into the final week of the season with their undefeated season intact after they took care of business against the Grizzlies.
A lot of Brus' highlights this season have been on offense at running back, but his Hudl tape from this week shows you why Northwestern is bringing him in at linebacker:
Glendora (9-0) looks to cap off their undefeated season this week at home against South Hills.
Niceville handles Navarre, retroactively loses perfect season
Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone handled Navarre, 31-9, this week on their senior night.
Firestone had two of Niceville's six sacks, and they remained unbeaten on the field.
However, a retroactive forfeiture of their 45-8 win over Fort Walton Beach earlier this season has dropped the Eagles to 8-1.
According to a Northwest Florida Daily News story, "Niceville self-reported an ineligible player after school officials found nothing but an abandoned trailer at the address provided by one of its student-athletes as the location of his home."
The player in question is no longer a member of the Niceville team.
Niceville (8-1) goes on the road for their final regular season game against Tate.
Jesuit stays undefeated in their district with shutout win
Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit beat Berkner, 37-0 on Senior Night.
It was a banner first half for the Rangers who jumped out to 34-0 first-half lead nad coasted home.
The Rangers put the clamps on Berkner, holding them to just 105 yards of total offense and only seven first downs.
Fitzgerald had a solid game with six carries for 51 yards, capped off by a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Jesuit (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak and is undefeated in district play. They will hit the road to on Thursday this week to play Irving.
St. Augustine wins second leg of three-game road trip
Defensive end Denis Jaquez took home the MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Week Award after Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine's 21-7 win over Shawnee this week.
Jaquez recorded seven tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hurries, one of which led to an interception.
After three straight games with 30 or more points, the Hermits put up just three touchdowns in this one but relied on their defense to get the win. It was the third straight week the defense held their opponent to seven points or less, and the third consecutive win for the Hermits.
St. Augustine (7-1) will be on the road for the third straight week, playing Absecon Holy Spirit in a game that was rescheduled from October 10 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Marist falls to 6-3 with loss to Brother Rice
Chicago (Ill.) Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire lost their regular season finale, 40-21, to Chicago Brother Rice.
The Redhawks were up 14-0 in the first quarter, but Brother Rice then went on a 40-7 run the rest of the way.
Coastal Carolina commit quarterback Dontrell Jackson threw two interceptions, and Marist never recovered their early momentum against the Crusaders.
In a testament to the rigor of playing a CCL/ESCC schedule, Marist finishes 2-3 in conference with losses to Loyola Academy, Mt. Carmel and Brother Rice.
Marist (6-3) received the No. 18 seed in the Class 8A playoffs and will go on the road to Glenbard East this week.
Maine South edges out New Trier to win conference
Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South probably thought their 49-42 win over New Trier was a little too close to comfort.
The Hawks got up 49-21 in the third quarter and then had to stave off a late Trevian comeback to win the game and the CSL South title.
Maine South hopes that New Trier's momentum stops there, because the two conference foes will have a rematch this week in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Hawks (8-1) earned the No. 6 seed in Class 8A and will host No. 27 New Trier.
Lone Star offense goes off on winless Centennial
Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star were remorseless when they faced winless Centennial, winning 69-13.
That is the Rangers' second game scoring 60 or more in the past three weeks, and they are finding a prodigious rhythm with just two weeks left in their regular season.
The Ranger defense is not to be trifled with either, as they have held opponents to 16 or less in four straight games.
Lone Star (7-1) is undefeated in their district and will hit the road one more time to play The Colony this week before closing out their regular season at home.
Saka and Loyola Blakefield bounce back after loss
Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka crushed winless John Caroll, 38-3.
Saka and the Dons' defense continue to flex their muscles this season, and when they do, the Dons win games. In all six of Loyola Blakefield's wins, the defense has held their opponents under 10 points.
Loyola Blakefield (6-2) host Concordia Prep for their last home game of the season this week.
Blue Valley ends regular season on seven-game win streak
Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog beat Blue Valley Southwest 42-14, and moved to 3-1 on the season against rival Blue Valley teams.
The Tigers closed their regular season on a dominant seven-game winning streak and earned a No. 2 seed in the Kansas Class 6A East Playoffs.
Blue Valley (7-1) will host Shawnee Mission South in the first round this week.
Turner out for the year with injury
Cornerback Braden Turner is out for the year with an injury.
His team, Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen, lost to Spanish Fort, 35-14. They will play at Dothan this week.