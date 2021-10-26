Recruit Roundup: Cats commits continue to post impressive wins

The Class of 2022 continues to be a catharsis for Northwestern fans this year, and if you want to take your mind off last week's 33-7 loss in the Big House, the commits are here for you. Buckle up, because this week we have the last games of the regular season in Illinois, a retroactive forfeiture that marred an undefeated season, and one commit who scored four touchdowns on six carries. Here is this week's roundup:



Naperville Central beats Metea Valley in back-to-back weeks

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central probably felt like they were seeing double when they played Metea Valley for the second straight week, but it was the same result: a Naperville Central win. The Redhawks won big again, building off the 43-14 win two weeks ago to post a 45-21 victory. Fleurima starred in the first win over Metea Valley with three touchdowns, but this time it was running back Tyler Dodd that showed out with 191 yards and four touchdowns. Naperville Central (6-3) finishes their regular season on a three game winning streak, and will have an opportunity for some revenge in the IHSA 8A playoffs, when they play rival Naperville North this week in the matchup of the 16th and 17th seeds. Npaerville North beat Central earlier this month.



Himon posts absurd stat line to lead Pulaski to win

Running back Joseph Himon has had plenty of highlights and eye-popping numbers this season, but his stat line from Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy's recent 63-14 win over Little Rock Christian Academy could take the cake. Himon ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries. That adds up to a ridiculous average of 33.5 yards per carry as the Bruins put up their sixth win with 60 or more points this season. Himon had touchdown runs of 30, 24, 75 and 55 yards as the Bruins built up a 49-7 halftime lead. Here is one of Himon's four scores on the day:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3NlcGhI aW1vbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9zZXBoSGltb248L2E+IGFz c2lzdGVkIHdpdGggNFREUyBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9QQUJydWluRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBB QnJ1aW5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gRGlkIFRIQVQhISA2My0xNCBWaWN0b3J5IG92 ZXIgTFJDQSEg8J+SqPCfkpfwn5KX8J+PiPCfkpfwn5KXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ST0xMQlJVSU5TP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUk9MTEJSVUlOUzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FPUUFvUEtwcHUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BT1FBb1BLcHB1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhbWFsYSBIaW1vbiAoQFBh bWFsYUhpbW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhbWFs YUhpbW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUxNzcwNjUwNDgyMzgwODA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Pulaski (7-1) hosts Beebe for their last regular-season home game this week.



IMG rolls against Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis

Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy made their presence known with a 49-8 beatdown of Illinois powerhouse East St. Louis in Mississippi. For the Northwestern fans that follow IHSA football, this is a good contextualization of just how loaded this IMG team is. East St. Louis was coming into this game on an unbelievable tear, winning their last five games by a cumulative score of 298-2. Howard and the defense grounded the Flyers, holding them to just eight points. The Ascenders turned that team into their own highlight reel, here is Howard soaring over a blocker for a sack

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZXZvbkhvd2Fy ZDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUcmV2b25Ib3dhcmQxNjwvYT4g YWJzb2x1dGVseSBGTEVXIG9uIHRoaXMgcGxheSDwn5WKPGJyPjxicj4o8J+O pTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qZWZmc2VudGVsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamVmZnNlbnRlbGw8L2E+ICk8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vako0RWp3dHJweiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pK NEVqd3RycHo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU0JMaXZlIE1pc3Npc3NpcHBpIChA U0JMaXZlTVMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0JMaXZl TVMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTE3MjI4NDg3NzE0NDg4NDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The barnstorming and still undefeated Ascenders (8-0) travel to Alabama to play Auburn (the high school) this week.



Oak Mountain loses back-to-back games as Smith remains out with injury

Northwestern CB commit Evan Smith remained on the sidelines, and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain clearly struggled without their quarterback. The Eagles lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, dropping a 28-7 decision to Hewitt-Trussville. Oak Mountain (6-3) has not released a timetable for Smith's return and hosts Clay-Chalkville this Thursday.



Glendora keeps undefeated season alive with win over Los Osos

Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus beat Los Osos, 24-7. The Tartans are heading into the final week of the season with their undefeated season intact after they took care of business against the Grizzlies. A lot of Brus' highlights this season have been on offense at running back, but his Hudl tape from this week shows you why Northwestern is bringing him in at linebacker:

Glendora (9-0) looks to cap off their undefeated season this week at home against South Hills.



Niceville handles Navarre, retroactively loses perfect season

Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone handled Navarre, 31-9, this week on their senior night. Firestone had two of Niceville's six sacks, and they remained unbeaten on the field. However, a retroactive forfeiture of their 45-8 win over Fort Walton Beach earlier this season has dropped the Eagles to 8-1. According to a Northwest Florida Daily News story, "Niceville self-reported an ineligible player after school officials found nothing but an abandoned trailer at the address provided by one of its student-athletes as the location of his home." The player in question is no longer a member of the Niceville team. Niceville (8-1) goes on the road for their final regular season game against Tate.



Jesuit stays undefeated in their district with shutout win

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit beat Berkner, 37-0 on Senior Night. It was a banner first half for the Rangers who jumped out to 34-0 first-half lead nad coasted home. The Rangers put the clamps on Berkner, holding them to just 105 yards of total offense and only seven first downs. Fitzgerald had a solid game with six carries for 51 yards, capped off by a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Jesuit (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak and is undefeated in district play. They will hit the road to on Thursday this week to play Irving.



St. Augustine wins second leg of three-game road trip

Defensive end Denis Jaquez took home the MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Week Award after Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine's 21-7 win over Shawnee this week. Jaquez recorded seven tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hurries, one of which led to an interception. After three straight games with 30 or more points, the Hermits put up just three touchdowns in this one but relied on their defense to get the win. It was the third straight week the defense held their opponent to seven points or less, and the third consecutive win for the Hermits. St. Augustine (7-1) will be on the road for the third straight week, playing Absecon Holy Spirit in a game that was rescheduled from October 10 due to COVID-19 protocols.



Marist falls to 6-3 with loss to Brother Rice

Chicago (Ill.) Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire lost their regular season finale, 40-21, to Chicago Brother Rice. The Redhawks were up 14-0 in the first quarter, but Brother Rice then went on a 40-7 run the rest of the way. Coastal Carolina commit quarterback Dontrell Jackson threw two interceptions, and Marist never recovered their early momentum against the Crusaders. In a testament to the rigor of playing a CCL/ESCC schedule, Marist finishes 2-3 in conference with losses to Loyola Academy, Mt. Carmel and Brother Rice. Marist (6-3) received the No. 18 seed in the Class 8A playoffs and will go on the road to Glenbard East this week.



Maine South edges out New Trier to win conference

Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South probably thought their 49-42 win over New Trier was a little too close to comfort. The Hawks got up 49-21 in the third quarter and then had to stave off a late Trevian comeback to win the game and the CSL South title. Maine South hopes that New Trier's momentum stops there, because the two conference foes will have a rematch this week in the first round of the state playoffs. The Hawks (8-1) earned the No. 6 seed in Class 8A and will host No. 27 New Trier.



Lone Star offense goes off on winless Centennial

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star were remorseless when they faced winless Centennial, winning 69-13. That is the Rangers' second game scoring 60 or more in the past three weeks, and they are finding a prodigious rhythm with just two weeks left in their regular season. The Ranger defense is not to be trifled with either, as they have held opponents to 16 or less in four straight games. Lone Star (7-1) is undefeated in their district and will hit the road one more time to play The Colony this week before closing out their regular season at home.



Saka and Loyola Blakefield bounce back after loss

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka crushed winless John Caroll, 38-3. Saka and the Dons' defense continue to flex their muscles this season, and when they do, the Dons win games. In all six of Loyola Blakefield's wins, the defense has held their opponents under 10 points. Loyola Blakefield (6-2) host Concordia Prep for their last home game of the season this week.



Blue Valley ends regular season on seven-game win streak

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog beat Blue Valley Southwest 42-14, and moved to 3-1 on the season against rival Blue Valley teams. The Tigers closed their regular season on a dominant seven-game winning streak and earned a No. 2 seed in the Kansas Class 6A East Playoffs. Blue Valley (7-1) will host Shawnee Mission South in the first round this week.



Turner out for the year with injury