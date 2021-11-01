Recruit Roundup: Class of 2022 commits go undefeated
They finally did it: the active members of Northwestern's Class of 2022 went undefeated. It was a banner weekend for the commits who are either in the playoffs or winding down their regular seasons.
We also have two new commits, quarterback Bennett Meredith from Birmingham (Ala.) Hoover and PWO running back Albert Kunickis from Lemont in Illinois.
Here is this week's roundup:
Naperville Central avenges loss to rival to advance in playoffs
Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central flipped the script from their 11-point loss to Naperville North earlier this year, winning their first-round playoff game 28-16.
Fleurima did not score as a receiver, but he did return a punt for a touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Redhawk lead to 21-10. Quarterback Owen Prucha had an incredible game running the ball, tallying 25 carries for 196 yards to lead Naperville Central to the playoff win.
Central (7-3) will be hoping to pull off a major upset next week, they play at undefeated No. 1 Loyola Academy.
Himon catches a pair of touchdowns on Senior Night
Running back Joseph Himon had two receiving touchdowns from quarterback Charlie Fiser as Pulaski (Ark.) Pulaski Academy handled Beebe, 58-14.
The offense gets most of the headlines at Pulaski, and rightfully so with Himon and Co. averaging 56 a game, but the defense has clamped down lately. They held opponents to 14 or less in five of their last six games.
While most teams are hitting the playoffs, the Bruins still have a pair of games before they try to defend their Class 5A title.
Pulaski (8-1) has an opportunity to clinch a conference title next week at Jacksonville.
Smith still injured, Oak Mountain loses third straight game
Northwestern CB commit Evan Smith was out with injury for the second straight week, and the Eagles lost their third straight game.
Clay-Chalkville, ranked No. 1 by AL.com, blew out Oak Mountain, 48-0.
Oak Mountain (6-4) has not released a timetable for Smith's return, they will travel to James Clemens for their last regular-season game.
Introducing quarterback Bennett Meredith
Birmingham (Ala.) Hoover was on bye this week for quarterback Bennett Meredith's first week as a Northwestern commit.
If the Hoover name sounds vaguely familiar, it should; they beat classmate Evan Smith and Oak Mountain, 28-21, in a matchup on Sept. 17. The school also produced 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.
The Buccaneers (10-0) have been excellent this season with Meredith at the helm and open the playoffs against Sparkman.
Glendora trounces South Hills to cap off undefeated season
Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus beat South Hills, 38-0. It was a meeting of polar opposites: Glendora entered undefeated and South Hills entered without a win.
The Tartans finished their regular season a perfect 10-0, in no small part due to the excellent two-way play of Brus. It was the first undefeated season in school history, and clinched their Citrus 4 conference title.
Glendora (10-0) starts their playoffs hosting Downey.
Introducing PWO running back Albert Kunickis
Albert Kunickis committed to Northwestern as a preferred walk on last week, and has had a lot of buzz as a standout this year at undefeated Lemont, who beat Kennedy 45-0 in their first-round playoff matchup.
Class 6A No. 1 Lemont (10-0) travels to Springfield for their second round game.
Niceville shuts out Tate, 35-0
Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone finished their regular season with a dominant 35-0 win over Tate.
The Eagles failed to get their third straight unbeaten regular season due to a forfeit of their win over Fort Walton Beach, but it was still an outstanding campaign.
Firestone and the Eagles defense were especially dominant, allowing just 13.6 points per game and allowing their opponents to crack 20 points just three times.
Niceville (9-1) has a bye week this week before the start of their playoffs.
Jesuit clinches district championship
Safety Robert Fitzgerald had a punt-return touchdown as Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit crushed Irving, 44-0, to win their district championship.
The Rangers got out to a hot start with a 27-0 first quarter, and never looked back. Their defense suffocated Irving, who despite having the ball for 21:49, mustered just 59 yards of offense.
Fitzgerald joined Fleurima as commits with a punt return touchdown when he returned one 56 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Rangers up 34-0.
It was a great game for quarterback Gage Roy, who threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns while completing 10 of his 12 passes.
Jesuit (8-1) travels to Richardson for its final regular season game this week.
St. Augustine beats Holy Spirit in COVID-rescheduled game
Defensive end Denis Jaquez and St. Augustine got the victory over Absecon Holy Spirit, 35-21, in their final regular-season game.
The Hermits had to wait two weeks to play Holy Spirit after COVID-19 protocols postponed their game in early October. Nasir Hill led the way for St. Augustine with three touchdowns, on a pick six and two catches.
St. Augustine (8-1) finishes their season on an eight-game winning streak and ranked No. 2 by NJ.com. As a No. 2 seed in the New Jersey Non Public A playoffs, the Hermits have a bye week this week.
Marist thrashes Glenbard East for playoff win
No. 18 Chicago (Ill.) Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire cruised in their first playoff game, beating No. 15 Glenbard East 42-0.
After a rocky finish to their season that saw the Redhawks lose three of their last six, they came out with a purpose in the playoffs. Marist leapt out to a 35-0 lead, and did not look back.
Marist (7-3) will face a stiffer test this week against undefeated No. 2 South Elgin.
Maine South blows out New Trier in playoff rematch
Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South demolished New Trier 51-7 in a first-round playoff game.
It was a rainy rematch of the Hawks' 49-42 Week 9 win over the Trevians, and they stepped on the gas early when they opened the game with a 24-0 lead. Running back Mike Sajenko starred for Maine South with a monstrous six-touchdown performance.
Maine South (9-1) hosts No. 11 seed Plainfield North this week in the second round.
Lone Star handles The Colony for seventh straight win
Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star stayed on a roll, beating The Colony 49-6.
Turner and the Rangers defense remain formidable with their fifth straight game holding their opponent to 16 or less points. It was a measured win for Lone Star: they ended the first quarter up 7-3 and then steadily extended the lead from there with a 14-point second quarter and 21-point third quarter.
Lone Star (8-1) hosts Denton Ryan for their final regular season game this week, looking to finish the year undefeated in their district.
Saka and Loyola Blakefield on bye
Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka were on bye last week.
Loyola Blakefield (6-2) hosts Concordia Prep for their last home game of the season this week.
Blue Valley wins to advance in playoffs
Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog beat Shawnee Mission South 31-13 to move on to the second round of the playoffs.
The Tigers (8-1) have a date with Blue Valley West this week in the second round, a rematch from the last week of their regular season.
Blue Valley edged out the Jaguars in a hard fought rivalry game, 23-17. The Jaguars won their first playoff game over Shawnee Mission West, and will be looking for vengeance this week.
Turner out for the year with injury
Cornerback Braden Turner is out for the year with an injury.
His team, Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen, lost to Dothan, 17-13. They will play at Pelham this week.