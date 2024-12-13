Transfer target Jack Tanner discusses Northwestern visit as decision nears

This is a busy week for Jack Tanner.

The transfer tackle from Tulsa took two official visits in the span of three days and has one more to go before he makes a commitment this coming weekend.

Northwestern was one of the stops for the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder who has three years of eligibility remaining.

He talked to WildcatReport about his experience in this premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!