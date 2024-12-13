Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 13, 2024
Transfer target Jack Tanner discusses Northwestern visit as decision nears
Louie Vaccher  •  WildcatReport
Publisher
Twitter
@WildcatReport

This is a busy week for Jack Tanner.

The transfer tackle from Tulsa took two official visits in the span of three days and has one more to go before he makes a commitment this coming weekend.

Northwestern was one of the stops for the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder who has three years of eligibility remaining.

He talked to WildcatReport about his experience in this premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

MORE ON TANNER: Northwestern OL transfer target Jack Tanner sets official visits l Cats offer Tulsa transfer OT Jack Tanner


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In