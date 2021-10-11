Recruit Roundup: Class of 2022 commits light up the scoreboard

Northwestern was on bye last week, but its commits stayed in action all across the country. The commits stayed just short of that elusive perfect week, finishing 10-1. It was a high powered week on offense, the commits' teams averaged more than 40 points a piece. Here is this week's roundup:

Naperville Central bounces back against Dekalb

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville Central beat Dekalb last week, 48-20. Fleurima starred for the Redhawks, finishing with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Fleurima's score came early in the game on a 24-yard touchdown catch, putting Naperville Central up 14-7 late in the first quarter. In a season defined by close games and coming down to the wire, this was the first time the Redhawks cracked 30 points, and they figured why stop there? Their previous high was 27 last week in a loss to Naperville North, and they shattered that with 48 this week. Naperville Central (4-3) hosts Metea Valley this week.



Himon scores five touchdowns, Pulaski pulls away in second half

What is better than four wins with 60 or more points? Five wins with 60 or more points! Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy did it again last week when they beat White Hall 63-28. It is hard to believe but this game was tied 21-21 at half, then the Bruins rattled off a 42-7 second half to secure the win. Himon continues a season that would remind any NCAA Football video game players of a Road to Glory campaign. He tallied five total touchdowns, and 275 yards from scrimmage. Here he is breaking loose for one of those touchdowns, right through the heart of the White Hall defense:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXMuIEpvZSBIaW1vbuKApi4gVGFrZSBhIGJvdy4gU2hlZXNoLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvc2VwaEhpbW9uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3NlcGhIaW1vbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iaWc3M21pbGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYmlnNzNtaWxsZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ3J1bmtkT3V0RW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDcnVu a2RPdXRFbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGN0 YWJsZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRjdGFibGVyPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05VRkJGYW1pbHk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5VRkJGYW1pbHk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlJhaW53YXRlcjEwMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJSYWlud2F0ZXIxMDM3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v OWU2YnlLS25HZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzllNmJ5S0tuR2Q8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgUHJlcCBTcG9ydHMgKEBBUlByZXBTcG9ydHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVJQcmVwU3BvcnRzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ2NjY4MzAyNTMzNzYzMDc0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Pulaski Academy (5-1) is on the road against Maumelle this week.

Howard and undefeated IMG idle this week

Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy are in the second half of their pair of bye weeks. The Ascenders will resume their season next week against Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore on 10/15.



Smith scored five TDs out of bye week

Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain and Evan Smith ran away with the game for the second week in a row, this time beating Tuscaloosa County, 47-3. It was Senior Night for Oak Mountain, and Smith and the Eagles put on a show. Since they were handed their only loss of the season by Hoover, Oak Mountain is 2-0 and has beaten its opponents 82-10. Smith did not throw often, but threw a touchdown every other completion. He finished 8-12, for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Oak Mountain (6-1) faces a stiff test on the road against undefeated Thompson this week.

"The Bus", Glendora idling last week

Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus were on bye, just like the Wildcats, this week. They will look to continue their undefeated season against Colony this Thursday.

Firestone and Niceville win close one to stay undefeated

Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone had to take the car off cruise last week, winning a one-score game over Edison, 21-14. This was Niceville's first game scoring less than 35, and their first game decided by one score. It was the first close game late for the Eagles, but that did not stop this defense from staying formidable. This is the fourth time they held an opponent to 14 or fewer points. Niceville (7-0) hosts Gadsden County this week.

Jesuit handles MacArthur, extends streak to four

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit continue to build momentum, they picked up their fourth straight win. Irving MacArthur did not stand much of a chance, and Jesuit was never concerned as they cruised to a 34-0 win. It was the first shutout for the Rangers this season, who despite their strong record have allowed an average of 34 points per game. Jesuit (5-1) goes on the road to Irving Nimitz this week.



Jaquez, St. Augustine have game postponed due to COVID-19

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez had their matchup with Holy Spirit delayed to October 29 due to COVID-19 protocols. The Hermits remain 5-1, their next game should be this week at Vineland.



Marist bounces back with big win over Montini Catholic

Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire dominated Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic, 34-0. This Marist team has two tough losses, but has bounced back with a win each time. It was a measured drubbing of Montini, the Redhawks led 21-0 at halftime. The offensive line and McGuire set up Coastal Carolina commit quarterback Dontrell Jackson Jr. for success, he finished with 243 yards and four touchdowns. Marist (5-2) goes on the road one more time this regular season, heading to Mundelein to play Carmel this week.



Maine South beats Niles West, stays unbeaten in conference

Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South crushed Niles West, 51-21. Petrucci put points on the board again this week, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rowan Keefe. If you want a preview of Petrucci and do not want to make the quick trip to Park Ridge, the Hawks will be coming even closer this week. Maine South (6-1) will travel to Evanston to play the red-hot Wildkits in a game that will likely decide who wins the CSL South.



Lone Star goes for 72 in blowout win over Denton

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star made the 42-6 win from two weeks ago look like child's play. Denton came to Frisco, and the Rangers sent them packing with a dominant 72-16 win. Turner had two catches for 42 yards on offense, and was part of a defensive effort that had this game locked up from the word go. Lone Star (5-1) goes on the road to Frisco Wakeland this week.



Loyola Blakefield upset by McDonogh

After a lockdown four weeks, Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka slipped up. In a shocking upset, McDonogh beat the Dons 24-7 at Loyola Blakefield. It was a tight game at halftime with McDonogh holding a narrow 10-7 lead, but the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the third and the Dons offense stayed quiet. Loyola Blakefield (4-2) will try to get back to their winning ways this week when they travel to Baltimore Archbishop Curley.



Herzog and Blue Valley keep the momentum rolling

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog put up 30 or more for the fifth straight game, and got their fifth straight win. The Tigers edged out Bishop Miege, 31-28. Herzog has been paving the way for the Tigers all year, and their offense has shined.







Blue Valley (5-1) hosts Blue Valley West this week.

Turner out for the year with injury

Cornerback Braden Turner was confirmed as out for the year with injury this week, a devastating blow for him and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY0dpbGwtVG9vbGVuIERCIEJyYWRlbiBUdXJuZXIsIGEgTm9ydGh3 ZXN0ZXJuIGNvbW1pdCwgaXMgb3V0IG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gZHVlIHRvIGlu anVyeSwgYWNjb3JkaW5nIHRvIEphY2tldHMgY29hY2ggTm9ybWFuIEpvc2Vw aC4gVG91Z2ggYmxvdyBmb3IgdGhlIHRlYW0gYW5kIGVzcGVjaWFsbHkgZm9y IEJyYWRlbi4gUHJheWVycyBmb3IgYSBzcGVlZHkgcmVjb3ZlcnkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFkZW5UMjAyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhZGVuVDIwMjI8L2E+ICE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZW4g VGhvbWFzIChAQmVuVGhvbWFzUHJlcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQmVuVGhvbWFzUHJlcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDY0NzEwMzc2MTc2 ODg1NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA4LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=