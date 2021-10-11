Recruit Roundup: Class of 2022 commits light up the scoreboard
Northwestern was on bye last week, but its commits stayed in action all across the country.
The commits stayed just short of that elusive perfect week, finishing 10-1. It was a high powered week on offense, the commits' teams averaged more than 40 points a piece.
Here is this week's roundup:
Naperville Central bounces back against Dekalb
Reggie Fleurima and Naperville Central beat Dekalb last week, 48-20. Fleurima starred for the Redhawks, finishing with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Fleurima's score came early in the game on a 24-yard touchdown catch, putting Naperville Central up 14-7 late in the first quarter.
In a season defined by close games and coming down to the wire, this was the first time the Redhawks cracked 30 points, and they figured why stop there? Their previous high was 27 last week in a loss to Naperville North, and they shattered that with 48 this week.
Naperville Central (4-3) hosts Metea Valley this week.
Himon scores five touchdowns, Pulaski pulls away in second half
What is better than four wins with 60 or more points? Five wins with 60 or more points!
Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy did it again last week when they beat White Hall 63-28. It is hard to believe but this game was tied 21-21 at half, then the Bruins rattled off a 42-7 second half to secure the win.
Himon continues a season that would remind any NCAA Football video game players of a Road to Glory campaign. He tallied five total touchdowns, and 275 yards from scrimmage.
Here he is breaking loose for one of those touchdowns, right through the heart of the White Hall defense:
Pulaski Academy (5-1) is on the road against Maumelle this week.
Howard and undefeated IMG idle this week
Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy are in the second half of their pair of bye weeks. The Ascenders will resume their season next week against Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas Moore on 10/15.
Smith scored five TDs out of bye week
Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain and Evan Smith ran away with the game for the second week in a row, this time beating Tuscaloosa County, 47-3.
It was Senior Night for Oak Mountain, and Smith and the Eagles put on a show. Since they were handed their only loss of the season by Hoover, Oak Mountain is 2-0 and has beaten its opponents 82-10.
Smith did not throw often, but threw a touchdown every other completion. He finished 8-12, for 178 yards and four touchdowns.
Oak Mountain (6-1) faces a stiff test on the road against undefeated Thompson this week.
"The Bus", Glendora idling last week
Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus were on bye, just like the Wildcats, this week. They will look to continue their undefeated season against Colony this Thursday.
Firestone and Niceville win close one to stay undefeated
Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone had to take the car off cruise last week, winning a one-score game over Edison, 21-14. This was Niceville's first game scoring less than 35, and their first game decided by one score.
It was the first close game late for the Eagles, but that did not stop this defense from staying formidable. This is the fourth time they held an opponent to 14 or fewer points.
Niceville (7-0) hosts Gadsden County this week.
Jesuit handles MacArthur, extends streak to four
Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit continue to build momentum, they picked up their fourth straight win. Irving MacArthur did not stand much of a chance, and Jesuit was never concerned as they cruised to a 34-0 win.
It was the first shutout for the Rangers this season, who despite their strong record have allowed an average of 34 points per game.
Jesuit (5-1) goes on the road to Irving Nimitz this week.
Jaquez, St. Augustine have game postponed due to COVID-19
Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez had their matchup with Holy Spirit delayed to October 29 due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Hermits remain 5-1, their next game should be this week at Vineland.
Marist bounces back with big win over Montini Catholic
Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire dominated Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic, 34-0.
This Marist team has two tough losses, but has bounced back with a win each time. It was a measured drubbing of Montini, the Redhawks led 21-0 at halftime. The offensive line and McGuire set up Coastal Carolina commit quarterback Dontrell Jackson Jr. for success, he finished with 243 yards and four touchdowns.
Marist (5-2) goes on the road one more time this regular season, heading to Mundelein to play Carmel this week.
Maine South beats Niles West, stays unbeaten in conference
Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South crushed Niles West, 51-21.
Petrucci put points on the board again this week, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rowan Keefe. If you want a preview of Petrucci and do not want to make the quick trip to Park Ridge, the Hawks will be coming even closer this week.
Maine South (6-1) will travel to Evanston to play the red-hot Wildkits in a game that will likely decide who wins the CSL South.
Lone Star goes for 72 in blowout win over Denton
Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star made the 42-6 win from two weeks ago look like child's play. Denton came to Frisco, and the Rangers sent them packing with a dominant 72-16 win.
Turner had two catches for 42 yards on offense, and was part of a defensive effort that had this game locked up from the word go.
Lone Star (5-1) goes on the road to Frisco Wakeland this week.
Loyola Blakefield upset by McDonogh
After a lockdown four weeks, Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka slipped up. In a shocking upset, McDonogh beat the Dons 24-7 at Loyola Blakefield.
It was a tight game at halftime with McDonogh holding a narrow 10-7 lead, but the Eagles scored two touchdowns in the third and the Dons offense stayed quiet.
Loyola Blakefield (4-2) will try to get back to their winning ways this week when they travel to Baltimore Archbishop Curley.
Herzog and Blue Valley keep the momentum rolling
Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog put up 30 or more for the fifth straight game, and got their fifth straight win.
The Tigers edged out Bishop Miege, 31-28. Herzog has been paving the way for the Tigers all year, and their offense has shined.
Blue Valley (5-1) hosts Blue Valley West this week.
Turner out for the year with injury
Cornerback Braden Turner was confirmed as out for the year with injury this week, a devastating blow for him and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen.
McGill-Toolen (5-2) beat Roberstdale, 38-31. They will host Blount this week.