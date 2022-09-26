While Northwestern struggles to force turnovers, its Class of 2023 does not. Last weekend, three commits had interceptions, and only one of them is committed to play defense for the Wildcats. There's also a wide receiver who came back from injury with 179 yards and a touchdown, and a quarterback who led a textbook 99-yard touchdown drive. Read about all that and more in this week's recruit roundup:



Porter's pick-six the cherry on top of Cy Ranch's district win

With the score still knotted at 0-0 late in the first quarter, Ashton Porter decided he'd start the scoring for Cypres (Tex.) Cy Ranch personally. He leapt into the passing line on a swing pass, snagged an interception and hit the afterburners 73 yards for a touchdown, sparking what turned into a 49-17 romp over Cypress Woods. Most times when a defensive lineman gets their paws on a pass, they need a convoy of their teammates to clear the way if they want to turn it into six, and an oxygen mask in the aftermath. Not Porter. Porter intercepted the pass when he was about even with the quarterback, and scored about 10 yards ahead of his pursuer. It was a breathtaking display of awareness, agility and speed from a 236-pound defensive end, who never slowed or faltered on a 70+ return to the house.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGluIGNhc2UgeW91IG1pc3NlZCBpdCwgaGVyZSYjMzk7cyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ0FzaF85MD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnQXNoXzkwPC9hPiByZXBsYXkgVEQg8J+ls/Cf koPwn5mM8J+SqvCfj4ggS2VlcCB0aGUgbW9tZW50dW0gbmVwaGV3IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UV2NDVG1saUxqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v VFdjQ1RtbGlMajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBeXN1biBUYXlsb3IgKEBBeXN1 blRheWxvcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BeXN1blRh eWxvci9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzY0ODc0MjU1MjU4NDE5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Once Porter cracked the goose egg on the scoreboard, Cy Ranch took it the rest of the way for its first district win of the year. Cy Ranch (3-1) will host Cypress Springs this week.



Gray throws four TDs, leads 99-yard TD drive in win over Dekalb

Quarterback Aidan Gray was in total control throughout Naperville (Ill.) North's 38-21 win over DeKalb. So far this season, Gray and the Husky offense have been grinding out wins. Against DeKalb, Gray showed off his arm and aired it out. He threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns, the foundation of his masterful performance was an 18-play, 99-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-7 lead early in the game. "I saw a lot of good things. I’m proud of my guys,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said to Stan Goff. “There are no moral victories but you’ve got to tip your cap to that kid going to Northwestern (Gray)." Naperville North (4-1) faces Northwestern wide receiver Reggie Fleurima's alma mater, Naperville Central, this week.



Covey IV returns from injury with 179 receiving yards but Prospect loses in OT

Frank Covey IV bounced back from an injury and caught an 80-yard touchdown pass, but, a week after knocking off Maine South, Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect lost an overtime matchup with undefeated Hersey 41-34. Hersey's overtime mistake became their salvation, when a field goal fire drill turned a botched snap into a touchdown pass and a 41-34 lead. A flag on the play enforced on Prospect's OT possession started the Knights at the Hersey 25 with just four plays to score, and no option to kick a field goal. Covey was sidelined with an injury early against Maine South, but played and starred in this game. He finished with 13 catches for 179 yards, featuring by an 80-yard touchdown reception. Prospect (4-1) will face their second straight unbeaten opponent when they travel to Elk Grove this week.



Senda's interception propels Divine Child to fourth win of the season

After three straight wins by 24 points or more, Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child proved their mettle when they beat Clarenceville in a slugfest, 15-8. Senda, the No. 2 center in the nation, will be making his mark at Northwestern on offense. But in this game, he was pivotal on defense. Leading 9-0 in the third quarter, Senda hauled in a tipped pass for an interception, ending a promising Clarenceville drive. Senda and classmate Justin Cryer are leading big turnarounds at their high schools during their senior seasons. The victory over Clarenceville gave Divine Child its fourth win of the season, surpassing their win totals in each of the past two seasons, and tying their 2019 mark, when they finished 4-5. Divine Child (4-1) travels to U-D Jesuit this week.



St. Edward bounces back with blowout win

After a tough loss to Massillon Washington last week, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward demolished Rock Creek Christian Academy, 37-6. Michael Kilbane and the Eagles defense were back to their stingy selves, holding an opponent to two scores or fewer for the fourth time this season. St. Edward was invigorated and out for blood after their loss last week, and Rock Creek Christian wasn't able to handle the pressure. This game was Eagle-on-Eagle violence, as St. Edward's 31-point margin of victory over the Rock Creek Christian Eagles was a point shy of tying their widest margin of the season so far. St. Edward (5-1) travels to play Cleveland St. Ignatius this week.



McDonogh drops third straight game

It has been a rocky start to the season for Mason Robinson and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh. The Eagles defense and Robinson held up their end of the bargain, but McDonogh lost 14-7 to Archbishop Carroll for their third straight loss. McDonogh had hoped that a bye week the week prior to their matchup with Carroll might get them back on track, but their offensive struggles have persisted. Since a 21-2 Week 1 win, the Eagles have scored 20 points in their last their last three matchups. Robinson and the defense have done an admirable job, allowing an average of 21.3 points per game, but a one-score offense is not conducive to winning games. McDonogh (1-3) will look to get their offense jump started this week against Northwestern defensive lineman Anto Saka's alma mater, Loyola Blakefield.



Strake Jesuit comes out of their bye week and crushes Alief Elsik

Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit dominated their first district game, beating Alief Elsik, 55-13. Chico Holt and the Crusaders came out of their bye week and delivered a big win to their fans and classmates on Homecoming. The Rams scored first to open up a 7-0 lead, but Strake Jesuit responded with a 55-6 run the rest of the way. After two tough losses to start the season, a blowout and a three-point defeat, the Crusaders have answered the bell and gotten back to .500 Strake Jesuit (2-2) travels to Alvin this week.



Christian Brothers wins clash of Missouri titans

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers and Tyler Gant beat De Smet Jesuit, 41-28, in a matchup of Missouri powerhouses. One of Christian Brothers or De Smet has made a state title game appearance each of the last five years, and the Cadets took this matchup by two scores.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SSVZBTFJZIEdBTUUg4pyFIFJPTEwgQlVCIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENCQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FtZXJpY2FuUml2YWxyeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQW1l cmljYW5SaXZhbHJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaEJ3R2ht N3BHeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hCd0dobTdwR3g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVHlsZXIgR2FudCAoQFR5R2FudDQ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5R2FudDQ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTczNjQ0NDEzNDM5NDU5MzI5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

With this key win over De Smet, Christian Brothers has fallen into a nice rhythm within their season. After splitting their first two matchups, they have reeled off three straight district wins. Christian Brothers (4-1) heads out of state this week to play Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.



Bolingbrook loses to state power Lincoln-Way East

Damon Walters and Bolingbrook lost to Lincoln-Way East on the road last week, 42-32. The Raiders never led in their matchup with the Griffins, but were able to trim the lead down to 35-32 before Lincoln-Way East put the game out of reach with their sixth touchdown of the day. If someone calculated IHSA strength of schedule, Bolingbrook would be in the upper echelon. The Raiders have taken on two powerhouses in Lincoln-Way East and Simeon within their first five games, unfortunately losing hard-fought battles both times. The Griffins might ring a bell for Northwestern fans: defensive linemen Devin O'Rourke and Sean McLaughlin both hail from the halls of the Frankfort, Ill. powerhouse. Bolingbrook (3-2) will face Homewood-Flossmoor this week, who has been undefeated since Gray and Naperville North dealt them a loss to open their season.



Edgewater stays undefeated with win over Apopka

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater barely had time to catch their breath after a one-point win over Orlando Jones before they had another Orlando Sentinel Top-10 matchup with Apopka. The Eagles won this one too, defeating the Blue Darters, 28-19. Apopka narrowed the lead to 21-19, but their onside kick went out of bounds. Running back Cedric Baxter scored the next play for the Eagles, and pushed the score to its final tally of 28-19. Camp Magee continues to work with the offensive line to open up lanes for Baxter, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark in this game to keep the Eagles undefeated. Edgewater (5-0) plays at Wekiva this week.



Crete-Monee snaps JCA's state best winning streak

Robert Frost wrote that nothing gold can stay. Neither could Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy's winning streak. Anthony Birsa and the Hilltoppers entered the game having won 24 straight games, but that came to an end with a 48-42 loss at Crete-Monee. It was a back-and-forth battle between two of the best teams in the state. The third quarter was filled with fireworks. JCA entered up 14-12 and pushed that lead to 28-19. Crete-Monee stormed back with a trio of touchdowns and led 42-28 at the quarter's end. JCA wasn't done fighting just yet though, they came back and tied it up at 42-42 before Crete-Monee took the lead for good with 1:53 remaining. Joliet Catholic (4-1) has a conference road game this week against St. Laurence.



Northmont loses matchup with Miamisburg

After a dominant first four games, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont is struggling. The Thunderbolts lost their second straight game, 42-26, to Miamisburg. Nigel Glover and the defense were the Thunderbolts' strong point to start the season but have faltered these last two matchups. They allowed 13 points in the first four games, but have given up 79 in their last two. Northmont went into the half with a 26-21 lead, but Miamisburg went on a 21-0 second half that the Thunderbolts couldn't match. Northmont (4-2) will try to reestablish their stingy style of play this week when they host Wayne.



Ahumaraeze ends game with interception

Liberty (Mo.) crushed Park Hill South, 35-13, in their first non-district game of the year. Ricky Ahumaraeze will play wide receiver at Northwestern, but ended the game as a defensive back when he intercepted a pass on Park Hill South's final possession. The win over Park Hill South was the first leg of a three-game homestand for Liberty. The Blue Jays are picking up some momentum after starting 1-2, and if they can complete the home stand with two more wins, they'll be firmly back in the driver's seat. Liberty (3-2) hosts Staley this week.



Leuzinger hopes to get first win with the start of league play this week

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger lost to Mission Viejo, 49-20, last week. It has been a tough start to the year for the Olympians, who have lost their fifth straight game. Their five opponents have a cumulative record of 24-3 so far this season. Safety Jacob Lewis has been playing well on defense, but Leuzinger has been simply outmatched so far in this campaign.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gREIgY29tbWl0IEphY29iIExld2lzIGZyb20g TGF3bmRhbGUgKENhbGlmLikgTGV1emluZ2VyIHdhcm1pbmcgdXAgYmVmb3Jl IHRvbmlnaHTigJlzIGdhbWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9XaWxkY2F0UmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXaWxkY2F0 UmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVE4zdkhuVW80aSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ROM3ZIblVvNGk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2 YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jp dmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzQ5MDkxMTAwNjE5MTYxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Leuzinger (0-5) plays at Centennial this week, their first league matchup of the season.



Centennial wins third straight with victory over Millennium

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial got a timely win over Millennium, 27-7. The Coyotes and Dylan Roberts made it three wins in a row, continuing a marked shift from their Week 1 defeat. Millennium struck first and went up 7-0 in the first quarter, but were stifled the rest of the way as the Coyotes rattled off 27 unanswered. After allowing 38 points to Hamilton, Roberts and Co. have given up just 28 points in the three games since. Centennial (3-1) will look to extend their streak to four when they host Williams Field this week.



Mountain Ridge drubs Apollo

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge made a statement with a 56-20 win over Glendale Apollo. Alex Doost and the offensive line set the table, and the Mountain Lion offense feasted all game long. Quarterback Brendan Anderson threw for five touchdowns, and Mountain Ridge put up highest point total of the season. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Mountain Lions so far. They have lost by an average of 27 points in their two losses, and won by an average of 23.5 points in their two wins. Mountain Ridge (2-2) has a bye week this week. The week after, they will host Phoenix North.



Saguaro loses rematch with 2021 state title foe

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro leapt out to a 14-0 lead against undefeated Chandler, but the star power of the Wolves was too much for Cole Shivers and the Sabercats to contain. Chandler quarterback Dylan Raiola, Rivals' No. 1 player in the Class of 2024, and running back Ca'lil Valentine, put up 31 straight points in response to Saguaro's early run. The 31-21 loss at Chandler's hands stings for Saguaro, though it is unusual for these teams to meet in the regular season. When the Wolves and Sabercats clash, it's typically for state titles. Saguaro beat Chandler 20-15 for the 2021 title, exacting vengeance for losing to Chandler 42-35 in the 2019 title game. Saguaro (2-2) hosts Peoria Liberty this week.



Firebirds shutout Hamilton for sixth straight win

Another week, another West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West demolition. Lakota West shutout Hamilton in a 38-0 win, the fifth straight game where Lakota has scored 30 or more and held their opponents to seven or fewer points. Joshua Fussell and this Firebird defense have been locked in from the jump, and have only tightened the screws as the season has progressed. Here are Fussell's highlights through his first five weeks, prior to another dominant performance against Hamilton:

Lakota West has allowed one touchdown in their last three games, and allows 5.5 points per game this season. Lakota West (6-0) hosts Mason this week.



Off this week