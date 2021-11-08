Recruit Roundup: Commits go 10-3, including seven playoff wins

The Northwestern 2022 commits who were in action over the weekend won 10 of their 13 games. The hard part is that, for two of them, their senior seasons ended with a playoff loss. Here is this week's roundup:



Naperville Central can't pull off upset over undefeated Loyola

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central's season came to an end last week with a 36-7 loss to undefeated No. 1 Loyola Academy in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Redhawks, who had been competitive with traditional powers like Neuqua Valley, and had even beaten Lincoln Way-East and Hinsdale Central throughout the year. Naperville Central finished their season with a 7-4 record.



Pulaski Academy caps regular season with seventh 60-point game

Running back Joseph Himon had a low workload with only seven touches, but he still scored four touchdowns in a 63-14 romp over Jacksonville. The breakdown for Himon was four rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown, with three catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Himon was a dual-threat force in the backfield for the Bruins all season, a major reason they scored 60 or more points in seven out of their 10 games.

Pulaski (9-1) will host Harrison as they start the Arkansas Class 5A playoffs this week.



Smith returns from injury, leads Oak Mountain to playoff win

Northwestern CB commit Evan Smith proved his value to Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain was absolute last weekend. He tallied more than 400 all-purpose yards with five touchdowns to push the Eagles to a 38-35 first round win. The team was reeling heading into the playoffs, losing three straight, two of those with Smith out hurt. He came back from injury and everything changed. He made his presence felt on the ground and through the air with equal force. As a runner, he had 21 carries for 246 yards and three touchdowns. As a passer, he was 12-17 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. The future corner also had three tackles and two PBUs on defense. It was just what the Eagles needed to keep their season alive, and Smith delivered.

Oak Mountain (7-4) has a daunting opponent in the next round, Thompson (10-1) who beat them 48-0 earlier this season.



Meredith and Hoover move onto the next round with ease

Birmingham (Ala.) Hoover and quarterback Bennett Meredith came off their bye week and delivered a comfortable playoff win over Sparkman, 56-14. The Buccaneers made sure to put Sparkman away early. They went into halftime with a 42-0 lead after a 28-0 first quarter. Meredith was not asked to do much, but put in solid work on just 14 throws. His final tally was 9-14 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Hoover (11-0) travels this week to Hewitt-Trussville, whom they beat 34-10 during the regular season.



Glendora opens CIF playoffs with 35-14 win

Glendora (Calif.) and future NU linebacker Braydon Brus handled Downey to start the playoffs with a 35-14 win. Brus led the way for Glendora with a banner game on both sides of the ball. He finished with 20 carries for 170 yards with four touchdowns rushing, and chipped in a fumble recovery on defense for good measure. The Tartans controlled this game early, jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and a 28-7 halftime lead. Glendora (11-0) hosts Apple Valley this week.



Kunickis goes off in Lemont's 73-36 playoff win

Albert Kunickis committed to Northwestern as a preferred walkon running back two weeks ago, and last week he had maybe the most impressive stat line of the year. Kunickis tallied a monstrous 33 carries for 256 yards and five rushing touchdowns, as well as a catch for a 13-yard touchdown as Lemont beat Springfield 73-36 in the second round of the IHSA playoffs.

No. 1 Lemont (11-0) faces the Class 6A favorite this week in No. 4 East St. Louis. The Flyers have a 9-2 record, but those losses are to St. John Bosco and IMG Academy. The Flyer defense has not allowed a point to an Illinois team all year.



Niceville and Firestone on bye

Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone enjoyed the spoils of their 9-1 regular season, resting up last week on bye because of their playoff seeding. This week, the Eagles host Atlantic Coast.



Jesuit finishes regular season on eight-game winning streak

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit are heading into playoffs with an absurd amount of momentum. The Rangers crushed Richardson 40-6 to give them their eight straight win. The combined score of Jesuit's last five wins is 204-20. Against Richardson, Fitzgerald capped a 33-6 first half lead by running in a touchdown from 11 yards out. Jesuit (9-1) hosts Arlington this week in the first round of the playoffs.



St. Augustine on bye before playoffs

Defensive end Denis Jaquez and St. Augustine were on a bye last week as a No. 2 seed in the New Jersey Non Public A playoffs. This week, the Hermits (8-1) host Delbarton.



Marist undaunted by seeding, beats No. 2 South Elgin

No. 18 Chicago (Ill.) Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire handled No. 2 South Elgin, 30-7, in a second-round playoff game. Martist outscored South Elgin 16-0 in the second half and held the Storm to just 28 yards of total offense. The quality of the Redhawks' schedule is proving itself in the playoffs, where Marist has won their first two games by a combined score of 72-7, despite their three losses in the regular season and an 18th seed. Marist (8-3) will go on the road to No. 10 Glenbrook South, who is coming off a 14-7 upset win over No. 7 Hinsdale Central. Despite being the lower seed all three games, Marist will be favored for the third straight playoff game.



Maine South edges out Plainfield North to advance

Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South held on and beat Plainfield North, 21-18. The Hawks got an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but three unanswered touchdowns by Plainfield North had them facing an 18-14 deficit in the third quarter. A 52-yard completion to Will Gulzado set up a fourth-quarter touchdown by running back Mike Sajenko, his third on the day, to put Maine South up for good, 21-18. No. 6 Maine South (10-1) will travel to No. 3 Neuqua Valley for a game that has all the ingredients of a classic.



Lone Star loses heartbreaker to Denton Ryan

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star lost their last game of the regular season, 7-6, to Denton Ryan. It was Lone Star's first loss in the district, and it came in a defensive clash between two teams that entered the game with one loss apiece. Boise State running back commit Ashton Jeanty had a busy day on the ground for Lone Star with 35 carries for 227 yards, but he never struck pay dirt and the Rangers had to settle for two 27-yard field goals. Lone Star (8-2) hosts Adams in the first round of the playoffs next week.



Loyola Blakefield dispatches Concordia Prep to end regular season

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka came out of their bye week last week to trounce Concordia Prep, 41-9. It was a strong regular-season campaign for Saka and the defense. Every time that Loyola Blakefield's defense gave up double digit points, the Dons lost. It sounds like a recipe for disaster, but instead they finished 7-2 while allowing an average of a little under eight points per game. This week, Loyola Blakefield (7-2) hosts Baltimore Boys Latin to start the playoffs, a rematch of Loyola's 31-0 victory in Week 2.



Blue Valley loses playoff rematch with Blue Valley West

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog won their first matchup with rival Blue Valley West, but they lost the rematch 35-28 in the second round of the playoffs. It was a disappointing end to the year for the Tigers, who had just eked out a 23-17 win over Blue Valley West two weeks prior. The game was a seesaw affair. Blue Valley scored first to go up 7-0 and led 21-7, but the Jaguars came roaring back to take a 28-21 lead. The Tigers knotted it up at 28, but the Jaguars scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:39 remaining to seal the win. It was Blue Valley's third eight-win season in their last five, and their highest winning percentage season since their 12-1 campaign in 2016.



