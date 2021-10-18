Recruit Roundup: Commits go 13-1 as playoffs draw near

Northwestern's Class of 2022 went a combined 13-1 over the weekend, but two of its most explosive commits came out of games with shoulder injuries. Most of the commits are nearing the ends of their season and playoff berths. Here is this week's roundup:



Fleurima scores 3 TDs as Naperville Central gets fifth win

Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (I’ll.) Central laid the lumber on Metea Valley, winning 43-14 at home. It was the all-important fifth win for the Redhawks, all but qualifying them for the IHSA playoffs. Fleurima scored three touchdowns, one of which was a 32-yard punt return that put Central up 7-0, and they never looked back. It was a big win for the team; 29 is their largest margin of victory all season. Naperville Central (5-3) heads into the last week of their regular season without an official matchup, but should play a DuPage Valley Conference opponent.



Himon hurts his shoulder, should not miss extended time

Running back Joseph Himon exited the game early with a shoulder injury in Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy's 42-14 win over Maumelle. There is no official update available from Pulaski Academy, but Himon told WildcatReport that he is "doing alright" and should only be out "for a week or so." The Bruins picked up their sixth win, and their fourth in a row. It was their first win this season with less than 60 points. The 28-point win came in a matchup of Top 10 ranked teams, surprising given Maumelle's four losses entering the game. Pulaski Academy (6-1) hosts Little Rock Christian Academy on Friday.



IMG wins unusually close game to stay undefeated

Trevon Howard and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy played their first close game of the season, beating St. Thomas More 24-14. The Ascenders' previous closest game was a 35-15 win in Week 1. Sine then, they hadn't had an opponent finish within 30 points. IMG joined Northwestern with getting a big win coming off a bye, as the Ascenders had been off since September 25. The IMG offense was less explosive than usual, scoring their lowest tally of the season, but the defense continued their stingy ways. IMG (7-0) is heading to Illinois, playing at powerhouse East St. Louis this week.



Smith injured in loss to Thompson

Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain lost the game and it’s star quarterback. Northwestern CB commit Evan Smith left the Eagles’ 48-0 loss to undefeated Thompson with a shoulder injury. The hit that caused the injury was flagged for roughing the passer. When reached by WildcatReport, Smith said he suffered a sprained shoulder and bruised hand but that he shouldn't be out very long. He added that the team doctor will examine him on Wednesday to see if he can play this week. "It’s all depending on how good I can move my shoulder," he said. Before his injury, Smith was 4-for-11 for 62 yards passing against a formidable Thompson team led by North Carolina QB commit and one-time Northwestern target Conner Harrell. Next week, Oak Mountain (6-2) hosts Hewitt-Trussville.



Glendora stays undefeated, "The Bus" comes to Evanston

Glendora (Calif.) and future linebacker Braydon Brus beat Colony, 28-7. Brus celebrated the win, and the Tartans moving to 8-0, by coming to Evanston for the Wildcats' Homecoming win over Rutgers. He was one of seven commits to come to campus over the weekend.

Back in California, Glendora got off to a bit of a rocky start with three fumbles, but only lost one. Brus was hyper-efficient, rushing for 102 yards on only six carries with a touchdown. Glendora (8-0) is on the road this week against Los Osos.



Firestone and Niceville survive overtime scare

Niceville (Fla.) and Austin Firestone have had back-to-back close shaves, but remain undefeated. Niceville had their second straight win by just seven, beating Gadsden County 34-27 in overtime. Firestone and the defense held fast in overtime, stopping Gadsden on a fourth-and-goal to seal the win. It was an uncharacteristic game for the Eagles, who went up 20-0 but let Gadsden back into the game. At the end of the day though, it was another week and another win for the powerhouse program. Niceville (8-0) host Navarre this week.



Fitzgerald scores three times as Jesuit rolls

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit won again, beating Nimitz, 49-14. Fitzgerald rushed for three touchdowns, and the Rangers cracked the game open early with 21 unanswered points. He finished with the trio of scores, and 11 carries for 130 yards. The triumph extends the Rangers' winning streak to five as they look to build momentum into the later parts of their season. Jesuit (6-1) hosts Berkner this week.



Jaquez, St. Augustine come back from COVID-19 delay with a vengeance

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine and defensive end Denis Jaquez came back from a COVID-cancelled game two weeks ago to beat Vineland, 49-6. Vineland scored six points, but the defense held them scoreless. Their only points came on a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Outside of that, Jaquez and the Hermits pitched a shutout. St. Augustine (6-1) hosts Shawnee this week.



Marist cruises to win over Carmel

Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire crushed Carmel, 51-28. The RedHawks have won a pair in a row after a setback against Chicago Mt. Carmel, and they did it convincing fashion. It was impressive to see Marist score their highest tally so far this season with 51; the RedHawks are now scoring a little more than 35 points a game. Marist (6-2) will close out its regular season against Chicago Brother Rice.



Maine South comes back from halftime deficit to beat Evanston

Tight end Chris Petrucci and Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South came back from down 23-14 at halftime to beat conference rival Evanston, 31-23. Petrucci and the Maine South line paved the way for running back Mike Sajenko to run for 109 yards on 22 carries. The win over the Wildkits all but secured Maine South's conference title. The Hawks (7-1) will face one more challenge from New Trier this week before the end of their regular season.



Turner stars on both sides of ball in fifth straight Lone Star win

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star continue to dominate, beating Wakeland 33-3. Turner made himself known, picking off Wakeland quarterback Brennan Myer in the end zone to stifle a promising drive. He made a difference on offense, too, catching a touchdown pass from Oklahoma State commit Garrett Rangel to give the Rangers a 13-0 lead at the half. This is Lone Star's third straight game with a winning margin of 30 or more. The Rangers have now won five straight games. Lone Star (6-1) hosts Frisco Centennial this week.



Saka and Loyola Blakefield bounce back after loss

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield and defensive end Anto Saka beat Archbishop Curley, 20-9. Saka and the defense allowed just one score, as Curley got to nine with a touchdown and a safety. The Dons got back on track after being upset last week. Loyola Blakefield (5-2) travels to John Carroll this week.



Herzog and Blue Valley extend winning streak to six

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley and offensive lineman Nick Herzog beat Blue Valley West 23-17, and moved to 2-1 on the season against rival Blue Valley teams. The Tigers have now won six straight games, with just one more game before the Kansas playoffs. The Tigers (6-1) will stay within Blue Valley to host Blue Valley Southwest this week.



Turner out for the year with injury