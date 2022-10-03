The Class of 2023 is one of the best in recent memory, and will be the first class to play in the rebuilt Ryan Field when it opens in 2026. Check out how all 20 commitments did on the field last weekend:



5-0 "feels great" for Royal and Juice Cryer

Pattison (Tex.) Royal and Justin Cryer continued their incredible season with a 13-10 win over their rival, Sealy. Every win this year has been a statement for Royal, who is 5-0 after finishing 4-6 in 2021, but maybe none more so than this one. In a close fought rivalry game like this, every inch and every play counts. Cryer made impacts all over the place. He recovered a fumble, made a crucial reception to set up a field goal and led the defense in one of their best games all year.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVyZSBoZSBpcyBhZ2FpbiAtIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVpY2VDcnllcl8yMDIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKdWljZUNyeWVyXzIwMjM8L2E+4oGpIGZ1bWJsZSByZWNvdmVyeTxi cj48YnI+4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hYmMxM2hv dXN0b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFiYzEzaG91c3RvbjwvYT7i gakgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3R4aHNm Yj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3R4aHNmYjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVoQng3VERSUngiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS81aEJ4N1REUlJ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvZSBHbGVhc29u IChAam9lYWdsZWFzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v am9lYWdsZWFzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYwMzI3ODcxMTA1NDc0NTc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4u4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdWljZUNy eWVyXzIwMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEp1aWNlQ3J5ZXJfMjAy MzwvYT7igakgZnJvbSDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Blbm55Um9iaW5zb25RQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVubnlS b2JpbnNvblFCPC9hPuKBqSBzZXRzIHVwIGZnPGJyPjxicj7igaY8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JveWFsRm9vdGJhbGw0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb3lhbEZvb3RiYWxsNDwvYT7igakgdXAgNi0zPGJy Pjxicj7igaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FiYzEzaG91 c3Rvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWJjMTNob3VzdG9uPC9hPuKB qSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvdHhoc2Zi P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jdHhoc2ZiPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTlk0R3EzTVJqSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05ZNEdxM01Sakg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9lIEdsZWFzb24g KEBqb2VhZ2xlYXNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q b2VhZ2xlYXNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NjAyODAyMTgwNjU4MzgxMD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After giving up 28 points in back-to-back games, Cryer and the defense came out of their bye week and put the clamps down on Sealy. The Tigers trimmed Royal's lead to three late in the fourth, and even got the ball back on a late Falcon fumble, but the Royal defense held again and again to earn their fifth win of the year. Check out Cryer's postgame interview, where he talks about what the game meant to him and his commitment to playing both sides of the ball:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdWljZUNyeWVy XzIwMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEp1aWNlQ3J5ZXJfMjAyMzwv YT4gcGxheXMgd2hlcmUgZXZlciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JveWFsRm9vdGJhbGw0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSb3lh bEZvb3RiYWxsNDwvYT4gbmVlZHMgaGltICZhbXA7IGhlIHByb2R1Y2VzLiBK dWljZSBpcyBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVGQkZh bWlseT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATlVGQkZhbWlseTwvYT4gY29t bWl0IHdobyBtYXRjaGVzIGhpcyB0YWxlbnQgb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkIGluIHRo ZSBjbGFzc3Jvb20tSGUgY2FtZSBiYWNrIG91dCB0byBteSBMSVZFIGxvY2F0 aW9uIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBnYW1lIHRvIHRoYW5rIG1lIGZvciBjb21pbmcgb3V0 LXRoYXQgc3BlYWtzIHRvIGhpcyBjaGFyYWN0ZXI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FiYzEzaG91c3Rvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYWJjMTNob3VzdG9uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWmMy OVpUbWpHYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pjMjlaVG1qR2M8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSm9lIEdsZWFzb24gKEBqb2VhZ2xlYXNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb2VhZ2xlYXNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NjU1MTMy MDMzNjU0Nzg0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Royal (5-0) will have their undefeated season put to the test when they travel this week to play Belleville (6-0).



Covey puts up video game numbers in win over Elk Grove

Prospect responded to their first loss of the season by handing Elk Grove their first loss of the season in a 35-21 win. Frank Covey IV had 10 catches for 189 yards, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown. His partnership with quarterback Brad Vierneisel continues to be the engine that propels an electric Knights offense that is averaging nearly 40 points per game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrcyAxLTY8YnI+NDggcmVjLCAxLDAxNyByZWNlaXZpbmcgeWFy ZHMsIDExIHRkczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNwcmlu Z2Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERTcHJpbmdkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19DbGludD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzX0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVuVHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83RUtIeXEx Z2o3Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vN0VLSHlxMWdqNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBG cmFuayBDb3ZleSBJViAoQEZyYW5rQ292ZXk2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZyYW5rQ292ZXk2L3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2Njg3NzA1MjAy NzMzMDU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Prospect (5-1) hosts Buffalo Grove this week.



Win over rival St. Ignatius "feels amazing" for Kilbane

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward has been on a warpath since their loss two weeks ago. The Eagles claimed their second straight victim when they demolished St. Ignatius, ranked No. 7 to St. Edward's No. 2 by Cleveland.com, 48-6. Michael Kilbane and the defense have been lights out during that stretch, allowing just six points for the second straight game. Kilbane, No. 47, opens up Cleveland.com's recap with a sack and a quote about how much winning the rivalry meant to him. "I've been a [St. Edward's] fan since I was like three, I have so much family that went to this school," Kilbane said. "To beat our rival St. Ignatius, which is such a deep-rooted rivalry, it just feels amazing."

St. Edward (6-1) hosts Clarkson North this week, the road warrior Canadian high school football program.



Cypress Ranch handles Cypress Springs for fourth straight win

Four-star DE commit Ashton Porter made news both on and off the field last week. Off the field, the news broke that Porter will take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. However, he told WildcatReport that he was still committed to the Wildcats. So we will keep a close eye on that situation. On the field, Porter and Cypress (Texas) Ranch made it back-to-back district demolitions when they beat Cypress Springs, 55-29. That makes it a pair of district wins by three scores or more, and the Mustangs are hitting their stride. Porter was a force in the backfield again, pressuring the quarterback and dominating the line of scrimmage.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB3aW4gdnMgQ3kgU3ByaW5ncyA1NS0yOS4gV2UgaGF2ZSBh IHNob3J0IHdlZWsgc28gaXQmIzM5O3MgdGltZSB0byBsb2NrIGluIG9uIEN5 IFBhcmtzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iYmVJdDluaVlzIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmJlSXQ5bmlZczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyA04q2QIEFz aHRvbiBDLiBQb3J0ZXIgKEBCaWdBc2hfOTApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnQXNoXzkwL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2NTk4Mzc0MTM2Mjgz MTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Cypress Ranch (4-1) will need to ride that momentum next week against Cypress Parks. They have a quick turnaround from their fourth straight win, and will face the Tigers under Thursday night lights.



Northwestern's offense gets back to their old self in win over Lancaster

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern started their offense back up in a dominant 58-16 win over Lancaster. The Trojans had a bye week to stew on their seven-point performance against Gaffney, and came out with a vengeance for their fourth game of 58 points or more this season. Jordan Knox and the Trojans won big, and when they win, they dance.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZeKAmXJlIGhhdmluZyBmdW4g8J+YgSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2luVG9kYXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXaW5Ub2RheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09uQU1pc3Npb24/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbkFNaXNzaW9uPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRURzYVcwRVVudCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VE c2FXMEVVbnQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIEtub3ggKEBKb3JkYW5L bm94NzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9yZGFuS25v eDc1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTc1ODQzODIyMTE0MDUwMDQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Northwestern (5-1) plays at Indian Land this week.



Centennial scrapes by Williams Field

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial and Dylan Roberts squeaked past Williams Field with a 24-22 win. The Coyotes have been on a roll, and this extends their winning streak to four and surpasses their 2021 win total of three. Roberts is one of several players in NU's Class of 2023 who leading dramatic year-to-year turnaround from their junior to senior years. Read Richard Smith's profile on Roberts and his push for Centennial's return to glory this season for more:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBsYXRlc3QgZmVhdHVyZSBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFaSFNG QjwvYT4gLSBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4tYm91bmQgRFQgRHlsYW4gUm9iZXJ0cyBG b2N1c2VzIG9uIFJlc3RvcmluZyBDZW50ZW5uaWFsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9QZW9yaWE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQZW9yaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UZWFtQVpWP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGVhbUFaVjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EeWxhbkpldHRSb2JlcjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QER5bGFuSmV0dFJvYmVyMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYXJrcm9iZXJ0czYyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AbWFya3JvYmVydHM2MjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2Voc2Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD ZWhzZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hUYXlsb3JDZUhTP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRh eWxvckNlSFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTlVG QkZhbWlseT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATlVGQkZhbWlseTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW9yaWFVbmlmaWVkMTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlb3JpYVVuaWZpZWQxMTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DZWhzZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENlaHNmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Eb29zdEFsZXg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QERvb3N0QWxleDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0N4QWhX MEpGUnQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DeEFoVzBKRlJ0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJpY2hhcmQgU21pdGggKEBSc21pdGhZV1YpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnNtaXRoWVdWL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc1ODc0MjI2NjgyMDk3 NjY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Centennial (4-1) plays at O'Connor this week.



Leuzinger stays patient, dominates Centennial

It was a long start to the year for Jacob Lewis and Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger. The Olympians lost their first five games, all against some of the toughest teams California can offer, but they stayed bought in and stayed patient. They let loose all that pent up frustration from their winless start in their first divisional game against Centennial and crushed the Apaches, 53-0. Leuzinger (1-5) faces their second divisional opponent of the season when they travel to play at Beverly Hills this week.



Divine Child's winning streak snapped by U-D Jesuit

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child's four-game winning streak was snapped by U-D Jesuit in a 30-22 loss last week. Dylan Senda and the Falcons got out to a 7-6 lead, but were trying to play catchup after that. U-D Jesuit went up 20-7, and the Falcons bungee corded the rest of the game. They trimmed the lead to 20-14, and then to 30-22 on a fourth quarter hook-and-ladder, but were unable to tie or take the lead after the first half surge from the Cubs. This was one of Divine Child's two Catholic - AA games this season, and a tough loss for a team that had built up so much steam the past four weeks. The Falcons (4-2) will look to reset and regather this week when they play their second Catholic - AA game at Loyola.



McDonogh gets back on track with win over Loyola Blakefield

Mason Robinson earned some bragging rights over Northwestern defensive end Anto Saka once he gets to Evanston. Robinson and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh beat Saka's alma mater, Loyola Blakefield, 21-10 last week. The Eagles started off their six-game stretch of Region play with a win, despite their rocky 1-3 record heading into the game against the Dons. This was a big game for the McDonogh offense, who showed signs of life for the first time since Week 1. Twenty-one points isn't typically something to write home about, but it exceeded McDonogh's point total (20) from their three games prior to their matchup with Loyola. McDonogh (2-3) hosts Palotti this week.



Strake Jesuit wins shootout by a point

Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit matched up with Alvin last week, and neither team left their offense at home. The Crusaders and the Hornets combined for 85 points, but it was Chico Holt and Strake Jesuit that got the 43-42 win. This was a big win for the Crusaders who have responded to an 0-2 start with three straight wins. After a Week 1 blowout at the hands of Fulshear, the Crusaders played three one-score games and won two of them. Their matchup with Alvin last week was like looking in a mirror, both teams entered 2-2, and the scoreboard reflected that. Strake Jesuit (3-2) will look to stretch their winning streak to four this week when they host Pearland Dawson.



Christian Brothers takes trip to Indianapolis, returns with win over Bishop Chatard

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers' trek to Indianapolis proved to be worth after they brought a 55-24 win over Bishop Chatard back to Missouri. The Cadets are continuing to build momentum and find their groove as they enter the heart of their 2022 campaign. Tyler Gant and the CBC defense have been crucial to their team's success, living in the backfield and swarming opponents. They completely stifled Bishop Chatard's ground game, holding them to 38 yards on 22 carries.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZSAmYW1wOyBteSBndXlz4oC877iPR2FuZyBHYW5n8J+koyA8YnI+ Q0JDIDXvuI/ig6M177iP4oOjIElORFkgQ2hhdGFyZCAy77iP4oOjNO+4j+KD ozxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV29ya24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXb3JrbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NYUW9Td2c4aGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TWFFvU3dn OGhhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIEdhbnQgKEBUeUdhbnQ0NCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeUdhbnQ0NC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3 NjIxOTEyNjM1NTIyMjUzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Christian Brothers (5-1) has another road trip, albeit a much shorter one, to play Vianney this week.



Bolingbrook wins barnburner without their head coach

Bolingbrook was without their head coach due to a medical issue, per Friday Night Drive, but they were still able to beat Homewood-Flossmoor, 43-36, last week. It was a clash between the 3-2 Pirates and the 4-1 Vikings for bragging rights and inroads towards second place in the Southwest Suburban Conference. Quarterback Jonas Williams, who has starred this season as just a sophomore, only threw for two touchdowns. Instead, it was running back Joshua Robinson leading Bolingbrook to the win with four TDs. Damon Walters and the Pirate defense have kept Bolingbrook in games against some of the state's best teams, and put them in a position to win this week. Bolingbrook (4-2) travels to Lockport this week.



Naperville North loses cross-town rivalry in overtime

Naperville North came up short in a dramatic and low scoring affair with rival Naperville Central, losing 10-7 in overtime. In a brutal parallel to Ryan Hilinski's sneak against Penn State, Aidan Gray was stopped short on third and fourth down in overtime to give the ball back to the Redhawks. Naperville Central made a field goal, and escaped with a 10-7 win. Gray and the offense were held scoreless by the Redhawks. Naperville North's touchdown came on a pick-six in the third quarter, and the Huskies also missed a 20-yard field goal to keep it tied 7-7 headed into the fourth and eventually to overtime. Naperville North (4-2) falls to 1-2 in DuPage Valley play, they will look to get back to .500 when they travel to Metea Valley this week.



JCA bounces back from first loss with conference win

After having their state-best 24-game winning streak snapped by Crete-Monee last week, Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy and Anthony Birsa got to work building their next one. The Hilltoppers handled St. Laurence in a 49-28 win, and picked up their second victory in their CCL/ESCC Orange division, their third win in the CCL/ESCC at large. JCA (5-1) will look to guarantee their playoff spot with their sixth win when they host Brother Rice this week.



Northmont struggles in their third straight loss

The spell of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont's defense appears to be broken, as they lost 49-14 last week to Wayne. Nigel Glover and his crew were phenomenal to start the season, allowing 13 points in their first four games. Since that stretch, the Thunderbolt defense has been been under siege. After those dominant first four weeks, all wins, Northmont has allowed 128 in their last three, all losses. Northmont (4-3) plays at Springboro this week to try and get back on track.



Liberty narrowly loses to Staley

Liberty and Ricky Ahumaraeze lost a close game to Staley, 26-24. The Blue Jays got out to a 24-14 lead, but couldn't respond to a 12-point Staley fourth quarter. Staley punched in the final touchdown on a run from just inside the Liberty 20 with under four minutes remaining. This was the second time that Liberty lost a late-game heartbreaker, they lost to Ray-Pec by three earlier this season. Ahumaraeze and the offense are a pretty good litmus test for the Blue Jays this season. If they score 30 or more, they are 3-1. If they don't, they are 0-2. Liberty (3-3) will host Lee's Summit North this week.



Saguaro drops second game in a row

It has been a turbulent start to the year for defending champion Cole Shivers and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro. The Sabercats fell to 2-3 last week with a 26-19 loss to Peoria Liberty. It's always tough to find positives when the scoreboard tells a different story, but even in a loss, Shivers and the Sabercats put the brakes on the Liberty offense. In their first three games, Liberty scored 49 or 50 points. Shivers and Co. did not get the win, but they almost cut those numbers in half last week. It's the second straight loss for the Sabercats, who have an astonishing strength of schedule so far. Being below .500 is no one's plan five games into the year, but their losses have come to national powerhouse Bergen Catholic from New Jersey, rival and national powerhouse Chandler and now undefeated Peoria Liberty. Saguaro (2-3) will look to get on a roll and start building a record to match their skill this week against Desert Edge.



Lakota West crushes Mason for seventh straight win

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West is playing this season like a video game. And I'd recommend they raise the difficulty setting. The Firebirds faced off against Mason last week, who also entered the game 5-0 in GMC play. They left no doubt about who the team to beat in the GMC is, beating Mason 31-7 to stay undefeated in conference and on the season. The Firebirds defense has been their rock all season, featuring defensive back Joshua Fussell. They have allowed just 40 points through seven games this season, and delivered another monster performance last week. They picked off Mason twice, recovered a fumble and also blocked a punt. Superstitious fans of the Firebirds might need to offer up a prayer because Lakota West has a trio of streaks that are currently at six. They have won six straight conference games, they have won six straight by 24 or more points, and have won six straight where they hold their opponents to seven or fewer points. Lakota West (7-0) will hit the road to play their next challenger, Fairfield.



Off this week