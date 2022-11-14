As Northwestern's season hits its home stretch, so does the Class of 2023. Starting next week, every active commit will be playing in a playoff game. There were six commits on defense who held their opponents to 17 or fewer points, two commits who put an opponent on a running clock in a playoff game, and another commit whose team has clawed its way back to .500 despite an 0-5 start. Read about all of that and more in this week's roundup:



Leuzinger bullies its way to sixth win in last seven games

It sounds like a broken record at this point to say that Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger's turnaround has been incredible, but it truly has. After an 0-5 start to the season, the Olympians have gone 6-1 in their last seven games. The latest triumph was a 21-13 playoff victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, the first one-score margin of Leuzinger's season. During Leuzinger's four-game winning streak, which now includes two playoff wins, Jacob Lewis and the Olympian defense have allowed just 27 total points. Leuzinger head coach, and former NFL tight end Brandon Manumaleuna talked to the Daily News about Leuzinger changing the dynamic from getting bullied, to being the bullies.

“The biggest thing for this year has just kind of been knowing our assignments,” said Manumaleuna. “Those guys are really focused in and have learned what they’re supposed to do and we’ve taken an onus on of trying to be the bully.” Leuzinger (6-6) plays Etiwanda this week.



Northwestern's offense puts on a show in second round

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern averaged more than 50 points per game during the regular season, and they are not letting up in the playoffs. Jordan Knox and the Trojans demolished Greenwood, 50-0, in the second round of the SCHSL playoffs. Northwestern leapt out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. The second half was played with a running clock. Combined with their first round win over Wade Hampton, their cumulative playoff score is 114-7. While Knox and the offense are often lauded, and rightfully so, the Trojan defense deserves some serious credit for this win. They held Greenwood to just 66 yards of total offense. Northwestern (11-1) hosts Westside this week.



Lakota West stays undefeated with 20-point semifinal win

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West beat Cincinnati Elder in the OSHAA Division I Region 4 semifinal, 30-10. For many teams, a 20-point win in a semifinal would be something to write home about, but the Firebirds are not satisfied. "We ain't done yet!" head coach Tom Bolden yelled to his team postgame. Joshua Fussell and the Lakota West defense were a force yet again in this dominant season from the Firebirds. They held Elder, the alma mater of former NU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, to under 200 yards of offense and just nine first downs. Twenty points is Lakota West's smallest margin of victory in more than a month as their undefeated season continues. Lakota West (13-0) plays Archbishop Moeller for the regional championship this week.



St. Edward takes care of business in rematch with St. Ignatius

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward was not fazed seeing rival St. Ignatius again. They dispatched the Wildcats, 48-6, in the regular season, and now beat them, 28-7, in the playoffs. This was the third playoff game for Michael Kilbane and the Eagles defense, and they have allowed just 13 total points so far. St. Edward took a 7-0 lead into halftime, but St. Ignatius responded swiftly in the third to tie the game up. Kilbane and the defense clamped down, the Eagles offense rattled off three second half touchdowns, and St. Edward made it a pair of wins over the Wildcats this season. St. Edward (12-1) plays Mentor this week for their regional championship.



Saguaro qualifies for the Open Division playoffs

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro ground out a 14-10 win over Brophy to complete a five-game winning streak and qualify for the Open Division playoffs. The Sabercats started the season 2-3, albeit with three losses coming to some of the best teams in the country. They needed to win out to get in to the highest level of Arizona high school football's postseason. Mission accomplished for Cole Shivers and Saguaro. In their first five games, the Sabercats gave up nearly 20 points per game. Their last five games during the winning streak, Shivers and Co. cut that down to less than 14 points per contest The strength of schedule changed, but Saguaro took care of business. Saguaro (7-3) will play Hamilton this week.



Christian Brothers crushes Marquette to win district title

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers and Tyler Gant are MSHSAA Class 6 District 1 Champions. They demolished Marquette, who entered the game with just one loss on the season, 42-7, to secure the title last week. The Cadets won comfortably for most of their season, but still held opponents under 20 points just twice. Through three playoff games? They haven't allowed 20 points total. Gant and the defense have locked in and shut opponents down completely.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaXN0cmljdCAxIGNoYW1wc+Kdl++4j1dlIGdvdCBiaWdnZXIgZ29h bHMgdGhvdWdoIPCfmKQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1JvbGxCdWI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNSb2xsQnViPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNW5DY3NN SFVrRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVuQ2NzTUhVa0U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgVHlsZXIgR2FudCAoQFR5R2FudDQ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5R2FudDQ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNDI1MDcyNjMxNTQ1ODU2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Christian Brothers (11-1) plays Liberty North this week.



Divine Child's season ends in rematch with undefeated Riverview

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child's five-game winning streak, which included two playoff wins, was snapped by Riverview in a 45-35 loss. Riverview was Divine Child's bane this season and bookended their season with losses. The Falcons lost by six to Riverview in their opener, and now lost by ten to bring their season to a close. It was a tough but hard-fought ending for Dylan Senda's senior season. Senda and his senior class were truly transformative for the Falcons. By finishing with nine wins, they tied Divine Child's combined win total from the previous three seasons. The Falcons finished their season 9-3, featuring winning streaks of four and five games, respectively. The No. 2 center in the country will now set his sights on Evanston, and joining the Wildcats next season.



Edgewater drubs First Coast in playoff debut

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater defended their undefeated record with emphasis in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs, trouncing First Coast, 57-6. Camp Magee and the Eagles sent a message in their first-round matchup, going up 50-6 by the half to trigger a running clock for the second half. Despite their dominant regular season, this was Edgewater's highest point total of the season. Tropical Storm Nicole delayed and rescheduled many of the first-round playoff games, but as of now, Edgewater (11-0) is scheduled to play Tampa Bey Tech on Friday.



Storybook season ends in first round for Royal

Pattison (Tex.) Royal lost in the first round of the playoffs to Hamshire-Fannett, 40-10. Justin Cryer led the Falcons to their best season in a decade, but Royal couldn't extend their success to the postseason. Royal finished their season 9-2, their best record since they went 9-4 in 2011. Cryer and the defense were stalwarts for the much of the season, allowing an average of a little more than 18 points per game. Cryer played both ways, and the Falcons were equally prolific on offense, putting up more than 30 points a night. Royal finished second in their division, and their season featured winning streaks of five and four games, respectively.



Centennial secures Open Division berth with win over Pinnacle

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial bounced back from a loss to Liberty with a 30-point win over Pinnacle. With a 45-15 dismissal of Pinnacle in their last game of the regular season, Dylan Roberts and the Coyotes joined Shivers and Saguaro at the pinnacle of Arizona's postseason. It was a strong regular season campaign for Roberts and the Centennial defense. They fueled the Coyotes to eight wins, holding opponents to 17 or fewer points in seven of their 10 games. Centennial (8-2) will play Chandler this week.



Mountain Ridge falls to O'Connor in regular-season finale

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge lost, 38-21, to O'Connor under the Thursday night lights. Alex Doost and the Mountain Lions wrapped up a .500 regular season defined by peaks and valleys, with this loss. Their season featured a stretch from Week 2 to Week 6 where they won four of five, and a final stretch from Week 7 to Week 10 where they lost three of four. No. 8 Mountain Ridge (5-5) will host No. 9 Mountain Pointe in the first round of Arizona's Class 6A playoffs this week.



McDonogh can't crack the Archbishop Spalding code

Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh lost in the first round of the playoffs to Archbishop Spalding, 41-6. The Eagles had hoped that some familiarity might bring McDonogh into the game, as the two teams had played in the regular season just three weeks prior. But the result was unfortunately the same: an Archbishop Spalding blowout. It was a tough season for McDonogh, who was never able to get much going offensively. While Mason Robinson and the defense were formidable, allowing an average of just over 20 points per game in a seven-loss season, the offense was dreadful, scoring an average of almost 14 points per game. The 2022 campaign has been part of a tough trend for McDonogh, who has gone from 11 to six to four wins in the span of three seasons. Robinson and the Eagles finished their season with a 4-7 record, fourth place in the seven-team MIAA A Region and a rivalry win over Gilman.



Completed seasons