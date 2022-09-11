Recruit Roundup: Defensive commits shine as Class of 2023 goes 17-3
If you need a pick-me-up after Northwestern's tough loss to Duke, the Class of 2023 is here for you.
A couple defensive commits returned turnovers for touchdowns, one commit's team took two trips to get one win and one of the offensive linemen was part of a dance circle after his team scored 60-plus points for the third time this year.
Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.
Kilbane records three sacks in close win over Elder
Four-star defensive Michael Kilbane starred in Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward's 17-14 win over Cincinnati Elder, the alma mater of former NU quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
Kilbane recorded three sacks and a fumble recovery to lock down Elder in a matchup between two of the best teams in Ohio. The fumble recovery was crucial, halting a dangerous Elder drive deep in St. Edward's territory.
Kilbane wasn't done making game-changing plays. His third and final sack came on Elder's final drive with just under a minute and a half to play, and St. Edward clinging to a 17-14 lead.
It has been a monstrous start to the season for Kilbane and the defense, and St. Edward has needed it. The Eagles have won three of their four games by four points or fewer, and their defense is allowing just over 13 points per game.
St. Edward (4-0) continues their title defense this week against Washington.
Roberts lives the lineman's dream
Defensive tackle Dylan Roberts got the chance that every defensive lineman in the world salivates for: intercepting a quarterback, and making magic happen on the return in Centennial (Ariz.) Peoria's 28-7 win over Brophy.
Although a flag would bring Roberts' touchdown back, he snagged a deflected pass, turned on the jets, and took it 37 yards for what should have been a score.
Centennial controlled the game the whole way. They leapt out to a 28-0 halftime lead and had the game well in hand. Brophy didn't crack their egg on the scoreboard with their lone score until well into garbage time, with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Centennial (1-1) will travel to play Desert Vista this week.
Knox and Northwestern put on their dancing shoes
For the third time in four weeks, Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern put up more than 60 points and won handily. They trounced Nation Ford, 61-22.
Jordan Knox and the offensive line continue to set up their offense for success; they're averaging almost 62 points per game. Taking a page out of their Big Ten counterpart's book, Northwestern celebrated their latest win by showing off some of their moves.
Northwestern head coach Page Wofford is leading the way, but you can see Knox (#75) getting involved on the edges of the circle:
Northwestern (4-0) looks to keep on dancing this week against Gaffney at home.
Covey scores crucial touchdown in close win over Evanston
Prospect (Ill.) won a great matchup with Evanston, 17-14, just blocks from Ryan Field.
Frank Covey IV broke five tackles for a touchdown that gave the Knights a 14-6 lead in a back-and-forth battle at home. The Wildkits came back to tie the game at 14-14, but kicker Gavin Flanigan put the Knights ahead for good with a 24-yard field goal.
It was an unusually low-scoring tally for a Knights offense that put up 108 points through their first two games. But they showed they can win the close ones too.
They will need to maintain that mettle, because they have a major matchup this week with Peter Skoronski's alma mater. Prospect (3-0) travels to play Maine South, a true clash of the titans as we are a third of the way through the IHSA regular season.
Glover's scoop-and-score punctuates third straight shut out
Nigel Glover personally outscored Kettering in Clayton (Ohio) Northmont's 28-0 Week 4 win.
Glover scooped up a fumble early in the second quarter and took it all the way back for a touchdown to extend the Thunderbolt lead to 21-0.
For the Thunderbolt defense this season, a 21-0 lead means that opponents should start their buses.
Glover and Co. have been downright suffocating. This is their third straight shutout, keeping their points allowed this season at a measly 13. On average, that's barely more than a field goal per game.
Northmont (4-0) will hit the road to face undefeated Centerville this week.
Gray throws three touchdowns for third straight win
Naperville North hosted St. Mary's Prep from Michigan, and got a 40-13 win for their trouble.
Quarterback Aidan Gray threw a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, and the Huskies cruised to a win over their out-of-state visitors in a Saturday matinee.
It has been a strong start to the season for Gray and the Huskies. They have won each of their first three games by two or more touchdowns.
Naperville North (3-0) starts conference play with a tough test against Neuqua Valley this week.
Mountain Ridge travels to Shadow Ridge twice, gets the win once
Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge got their miles in for their Week 2 matchup against Shadow Ridge.
The Mountain Lions traveled to Surprise, Ariz., to play the game as scheduled on Friday night, only to have it canceled by lightning. The game was rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Mountain Ridge was not fazed by the early wake up, or having to make the same trip twice in two days, and defeated Shadow Ridge, 38-27.
Mountain Ridge (1-1) will look to get some revenge for classmate Dylan Roberts when they host Hamilton this week.
Saguaro unfazed by rain in narrow win over Queens Creek
It didn't match the monsoon at Soldier Field on Sunday, but Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro got their own big win through adversity in the rain.
The Sabercats were unbothered by a weather delay and pulled off a gritty 13-8 win over Queens Creek.
Cole Shivers and the defense held up their end of the bargain, allowing just a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Quarterback Devon Dampier led a 73-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with 9:22 remaining, and the Sabercats held on to the 13-8 lead the rest of the way.
Saguaro (1-1) hosts O'Connor this week.
Cypress Ranch dominates Cypress Creek
Cypress Ranch followed up their win over reigning state champion Paetow by running Cypress Creek off the field.
The Mustangs were dominant in a 56-14 win. Ashton Porter and the Mustang defense shut down Cypress Creek, who had just put up 56 points themselves the week prior.
This game was a rude awakening for Cypress Creek, who scheduled Cypress Ranch for the first time since 2017. After losing their opener by one and winning their second matchup by two, they lost to Cypress Ranch and Porter by 42.
Cypress Ranch (2-1) starts district play against Cypress Woods this week.
Divine Child blows out Kettering in the second half
Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child's 40-14 win over Kettering was closer than the final score might make it seem.
The Falcons were up just 17-14 at halftime, before Dylan Senda and the offense found their footing and went on a 23-0 run to secure the win. Divine Child was grinding out points during that run, every score came from well within the red zone, two touchdowns from just one yard out.
After a Week 1 loss to Riverview by six, Divine Child has bounced back in a big way. Their past two wins have been by a combined score of 91-21.
Divine Child (2-1) looks to make it a streak when they play at Anderson this week.
Strake Jesuit wins first game of the season
Chico Holt and Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit beat Spring, 28-21, for their first win of the season.
Jesuit had a slight edge on Spring, 14-13, at halftime. Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.
The week before, Strake Jesuit lost a heartbreaker in the fourth to Dekaney. This week though, they were the ones who made a victorious fourth-quarter push, sealing the win with a 14-8 run in the final frame.
Strake Jesuit (1-2) host Alief Elsik this week for their first district matchup of the season.
Christian Brothers gets back on track with win over St. Louis University
After a disappointing result in their marquee matchup with East St. Louis, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers beat St. Louis University, 63-35.
Tyler Gant made himself known early and often in the SLU backfield as the Cadets made quick work of their opponents.
Christian Brothers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and never let SLU break through that two-score buffer the rest of the way.
Christian Brothers (2-1) starts district play and hosts Chaminade this week.
Bolingbrook airs it out in win over Lincoln-Way West
Bolingbrook bounced back from a loss to Simeon two weeks ago with a blowout win over Lincoln-Way West, 46-6.
Damon Walters and the defense put West in the clamps, allowing just one touchdown all game.
The engine for Bolingbrook's offense continues to be the connection between freshman quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star wide receiver I'Marion Stewart. Williams had 330 yards, and Stewart had 12 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Bolingbrook (2-1) will open up conference play this week against Pat Fitzgerald's alma mater, Orland Park Sandburg.
Edgewater stays undefeated with win over West Orange
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater and Camp Magee beat West Orange, 26-14.
West Orange got out to an early lead,and Edgewater struggled to get back ahead for the first three quarters. Then came a fourth quarter almost out of a video game.
Running back Cedric Baxter kicked it into gear with a pair of touchdowns and Edgewater's defense held West Orange to -20 yards of offense to keep the Eagles undefeated on the season.
Edgewater (3-0) will travel to play Orlando Jones this week.
Joliet Catholic crushes De La Salle
Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy thoroughly demolished De La Salle, 47-0.
A week after winning a clash of the titans against IC Catholic by just a point, JCA reminded the state what they can do against some of the CCL/ESCC teams that aren't at their level.
Anthony Birsa and the offensive line were dominant, and similar to Senda and Divine Child, wore down their opponents in the second half to break the game open. JCA led just 12-0 at the break before going on a 35-0 second half run to put De La Salle away.
JCA (3-0) will face their first divisional opponent this season when they travel to play Providence Catholic this week.
Royal stays undefeated with win over Iowa Colony
Pattison (Tex.) Royal beat Iowa Colony by a touchdown, 35-28.
This game was another big test for Justin Cryer and Royal this season, and they passed with flying colors. It was a close game, a road game and a non-district game. Three ingredients that blend together for a hefty dose of adversity, but the Falcons were unfazed and came away with the win.
Royal (3-0) will play their last non-district regular season matchup when they host Fort Bend Willowridge this week.
Liberty loses heartbreaker to Raymore-Peculiar
Liberty and Ricky Ahumaraeze came up short in a shootout with Raymore-Peculiar, losing 34-31.
Liberty led 14-13 headed into the half after a missed Ray-Pec extra point, but couldn't hold onto the lead during the flurry of offense in the second half. The teams traded touchdowns throughout the second frame, but when Ray-Pec took the lead 34-31 with 3:45 left remaining, Liberty was unable to answer.
The Blue Jays were marching late, but a sack of their quarterback far behind the line of scrimmage derailed a promising drive with less than a minute to go.
Liberty (1-2) will travel to play Park Hill this week.
McDonogh upset by Concordia Prep
Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh fell to 1-2 with a 26-7 loss to Concordia Prep.
It has been a tough non-region slate so far for Mason Robinson and the Eagles, who have lost two in a row after picking up a Week 1 win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy. It was a marquee matchup, McDonogh entered the game ranked third by the Baltimore Sun, Concordia Prep was 11th.
McDonogh had an early 7-6 lead that they carried into halftime, but Concordia went on a 20-0 second half run to pull off the upset.
McDonogh (1-2) will look to bounce back against Archbishop Carroll, their last game before they start region play.
Leuzinger falls to 0-3 with loss to Long Beach Poly
Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger lost to Long Beach Poly, 34-24.
Leuzinger has had a brutal strength of schedule to start their season, their three opponents are all currently undefeated at 4-0.
Jacob Lewis has still been making an impact on defense even as Leuzinger has faced incredibly tough competition.
Leuzinger (0-3) will play Bishop Anat (2-1) at a neutral site this week.
Lakota West shuts out Oak Hills
Joshua Fussell and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West crushed Oak Hills, 31-0.
Fussell and the defense have been stingy to say the least, allowing just 26 points through four games this season. This game was an open and shut case: the defense shut down Oak Hills and the offense wore them down.
The Firebirds led 7-0 after one, extended it to 17-0 until the end of the third, and then put the game away from there.
Lakota West (4-0) looks to stay undefeated as they travel to play Princeton this week.