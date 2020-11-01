WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Five future Cats advance in playoffs

Recruit Roundup: Five future Cats advance in playoffs
The six future Wildcats in action this weekend were very successful, combining for a 5-1 record.
Three future Cats -- Garner Wallace, Brendan Sullivan and Anthony Tyus III -- combined to find the end zone an almost unbelievable 14 times.
Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:
Sullivan puts up big numbers despite only playing first half
Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan had it going early and often in Davison (Mich.)'s first round 47-6 dismantling of Lapeer.
The scoring started with Sullivan's 61-yard touchdown dash down the right sideline. He added a pair of touchdown tosses in the second quarter. He did not play in the second half, as Davison led 33-0 at the break.
In total, he accounted for 308 yards, 202 through the air and 106 on the ground. He also accounted for the three aforementioned scores, bringing his total to the last two weeks to seven.
"He doesn’t have the gaudy numbers he had last year,” Davison coach Jake Weingartz told mlive.com. “Obviously, we haven’t played a lot of games. We played six football games up to this point and he’s played in half of a second half. He kind of put us on his shoulders in that first half, scrambled a lot, did a lot of really good things, threw the ball well, ran the ball well. Just an overall good complete game.
"He’s the best quarterback in the state of Michigan. If we can just get him some time and give him some holes to run through, he’s going to make big plays happen.”
Davison (7-0) looks to keep their championship repeat hopes alive next week against Rochester Adams.
Wallace shows explosiveness, gets Pick Central one step closer to repeat
Pickerington (Ohio) Central continues to dominate on the ground, with quarterback Garner Wallace leading the way. The Tigers improved to 10-0 behind 322 yards on the ground in a 38-7 stomping of Westerville Central on Saturday.
Wallace, who will play safety at Northwestern, only carried the ball nine times, but he ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Nick Mosley added 90 rushing yards and a score.
The Tigers (10-0) take on Mentor, alma mater of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, in the next round.
Tyus III somehow tops last week, makes Mr. Football case
At risk of sounding obvious, Anthony Tyus III is good at football.
Five rushing touchdowns and a team-high nine tackles last week weren’t enough, apparently. This week, in Portage (Mich.) Northern’s 64-34 win over Battle Creek Central in the first round of the playoffs, Tyus III found his way into the end zone a whopping eight times.
On the ground, Tyus carried 22 times for 278 yards and six scores. He also caught a pair of passes for 95 yards and another TD. Defensively, it was more of the same, as Tyus nabbed two more interceptions and returned one of them 40 yards for a score.
The Huskies (6-1) take on Battle Creek Lakeview next weekend.
Fenton takes care of business, stays undefeated
The game between undefeated Fenton (Mich.) and winless Walled Lake Central went about as you would expect.
The Tigers improved to 7-0 with a 36-3 win on Friday.
Fenton’s veteran offensive line, led by Northwestern commit Josh Thompson, led a quick-strike offense that jumped out to a 26-3 lead at the half.
Fenton takes on North Farmington next week to try and continue their undefeated run.
Tiernan and Detroit Country Day open playoffs with explosive win
Northwestern commit Caleb Tiernan and the Detroit (Mich.) Country Day Yellow Jackets beat Henry Ford 41-12 on Friday night in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Tiernan and a veteran offensive line allowed the Detroit Country Day offense to do whatever they wanted en route to a big win.
The Yellow Jackets (4-1) in the next round take on Notre Dame Prep, a team they defeated 10-0 in the second game of the season.
Late mistake dooms North Central
Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central and Northwestern commit Theran Johnson suffered a disheartening defeat to end their season.
The Panthers (6-4) led Warren Central by 10 with only seven minutes left to play, but fell 20-17.
A late fumble by the Panthers offense set up Warren Central’s game-winning touchdown.
This was undoubtedly a disappointing end to an otherwise stellar senior season for Johnson and his Panther teammates.
DONE FOR THE SEASON
DE commits Aidan Hubbard of Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius (3-4) and Najee Story of Solon (Ohio) (2-4) have already completed their 2020 seasons.
WAITING FOR THE SPRING
The following commitments' programs have postponed football until the spring due to COVID-19:
ILLINOIS
OL Jackson Carsello, Northbrook Glenbrook North
LB Mac Uihlein, Lake Forest
MASSACHUSETTS
WR Donnie Gray, Deerfield (Mass.) Academy
NORTH CAROLINA
TE Lawson Albright, Greensboro Grimsley
WR Jacob Gill, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons