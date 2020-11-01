WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Five future Cats advance in playoffs

Three future Cats -- Garner Wallace, Brendan Sullivan and Anthony Tyus III -- combined to find the end zone an almost unbelievable 14 times.

The six future Wildcats in action this weekend were very successful, combining for a 5-1 record.

Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan had it going early and often in Davison (Mich.)'s first round 47-6 dismantling of Lapeer.

The scoring started with Sullivan's 61-yard touchdown dash down the right sideline. He added a pair of touchdown tosses in the second quarter. He did not play in the second half, as Davison led 33-0 at the break.

In total, he accounted for 308 yards, 202 through the air and 106 on the ground. He also accounted for the three aforementioned scores, bringing his total to the last two weeks to seven.

"He doesn’t have the gaudy numbers he had last year,” Davison coach Jake Weingartz told mlive.com. “Obviously, we haven’t played a lot of games. We played six football games up to this point and he’s played in half of a second half. He kind of put us on his shoulders in that first half, scrambled a lot, did a lot of really good things, threw the ball well, ran the ball well. Just an overall good complete game.

"He’s the best quarterback in the state of Michigan. If we can just get him some time and give him some holes to run through, he’s going to make big plays happen.”

Davison (7-0) looks to keep their championship repeat hopes alive next week against Rochester Adams.